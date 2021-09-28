Canadian TV personality to visit Langley liquor store

Kaitlyn Bristowe will be at Langley BC Liquor to promote her wine

Kaitlyn Bristowe will be signing any purchased wine bottles with her label Spade and Sparrows. (BC Liquor Distribution Branch)

Canadian TV personality Kaitlyn Bristowe is going to BC Liquor store in Langley on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

She is best known for her roles on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette as well as winning season 29 of Dancing with the Stars.

Bristowe will be at BC Liquor Store at 6435 201st St., from noon to 2 p.m. where she will sign purchased bottles of her wine Spade and Sparrows.

