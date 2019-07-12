Volunteers scrubbed cars at last year’s charity car wash for the Vancouver Cancer Drivers Society. The next car wash is coming up later this month. (Langley Advance Times files)

Cancer Drivers car wash coming to Langley-Surrey border

The fundraiser will help get cancer patients to their appointments free of charge

They help get cancer patients to their appointments for chemotherapy and radiation – and they’ll also put a good shine on your car.

The Volunteer Cancer Drivers Society is holding a fundraising car wash at Langley Chrysler on Sunday, July 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Donations collected from drivers will help fund the charity’s work of getting patients to and from doctors offices and cancer clinics around the Lower Mainland. Many of those they drive are too frail from their illness or the side effects of treatment to drive, and frequent taxi trips may be too expensive.

Last year’s car wash event brought in almost $20,000 in much needed funding for the volunteer organization.

READ MORE: Coin from Langley car wash comes at critical time for Cancer Drivers

The biggest portion of that money – $15,000 came from Chris and Jamie Ruscheinski, a pair of Langley brothers who run a charity called Twins Cancer Fundraising, host charity events such as Gone Country and the Long Table Gala.

Over the last year, the charity has been hit financially by higher gas prices.

“We’re running more or less hand to mouth,” George Garrett, one of the group’s founders told the Langley Advance Times in May, as he was seeking more funding sources.

READ MORE: Gas price hikes another obstacle for Lower Mainland’s volunteer cancer drivers

The single-biggest cost of the almost-entirely volunteer operation is reimbursing their volunteer drivers for fuel costs. This year’s budget was estimated at $300,000, with 94 per cent of that going to the drivers for fuel.

A successful car wash will hopefully help put a dent in that budget, and keep the almost 200 volunteer drivers and more than a dozen volunteer dispatchers on the roads.

“I think we will raise close to $5,000 again this year,” said Garrett.

Mayors of both Langley City and Township have offered support, as have a number of local businesses which have offered funding help in recent months, Garrett said.

The event takes place at the Langley Chrysler dealership at 19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 21.

Garrett said the support of the Trotman Group, which owns the dealership, has been helpful, and another car wash will be held at one of their other locations, Mainland Ford in Surrey, in August.

Previous story
A celebration of continuing care

Just Posted

Cancer Drivers car wash coming to Langley-Surrey border

The fundraiser will help get cancer patients to their appointments free of charge

Screaming man wielding axe in Langley a possible false alarm

An extensive search failed to turn up anyone running around on Walnut Grove trails

UPDATE: Shots ring out in Langley residential neighbourhood

Mounties have re-opened streets in Willoughby after investigating shots fired

Colossus Langley screens anti-abortion film

Theatre one of two B.C. Cineplex locations showing ‘Unplanned’ this weekend

Langley elementary summer school closed after false alarm gas leak

Summer school will be back in session on Friday

Fashion Fridays: 5 summer fashion essentials

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Trudeau visits Alberta pipeline site, says national unity not under threat

It has been almost a month since the feds re-approved the Trans Mountain expansion

B.C. man faces 12 charges related to underage sex assault and child porn

RCMP seek tips on Robert Wayne Calvert who has lived across Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island

Salmon Arm to fine panhandlers $50 as a last resort

Councillors say intention of street solicitation bylaw is not to criminalize poverty

First Nations to own portion of northern B.C. coal terminal as Canada divests

Canada sells 90 per cent of Prince Rupert’s Ridley Island Terminal

‘Life-altering injuries’ after BMW crashes into pole in Surrey

Police seek witnesses after crash in Newton, in the 6300-block of 128th Street

Hot food, BBQs, banned in B.C. park as momma bear sniffs out picnics

All hot food and any type of cooking or barbecuing is banned in Coquitlam’s Mundy Park

B.C. woman’s ‘Red Dress’ for missing, murdered Indigenous woman interrupts mail delivery

Wendy Chambers received a note that said the red dress hanging in her door was impeding Canada Post delivery

B.C. family sees financial and emotional toll in childhood cancer treatment

Mother of three-year-old Ella discovered EI only allows for 35 weeks despite two years of chemo

Most Read