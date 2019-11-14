Ishtar Transition Housing Society and Soroptimist International of the Langleys have been holding a candlelight vigil on Nov. 25 since 2005 to remind people that women face violence everywhere around the world. (Langley Advance Times files)

Candlelight vigil shines a light on domestic violence in Langley

All ages welcome to attend at Fort Langley Community Hall, Monday, Nov. 25 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25, marks the 19th year that women’s activists around the world have observed the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Ishtar Transition Housing Society and Soroptimist International of the Langleys have been holding a candlelight vigil on Nov. 25 since 2005 to remind people that women face violence everywhere around the world.

The Candlelight Vigil is a free event for all ages, taking place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Fort Langley Community Hall, 9167 Glover Rd.

Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend and the vigil, which is called Shine a Light, and will run rain or shine.

The Red Sand Project is another aspect of the vigil; it is a participatory artwork that uses sidewalk interventions and earthwork installations to create opportunities for people to question, to connect and to take action against vulnerabilities that can lead to human trafficking and exploitation.

The Project was started by artist and activist, Molly Gochman at Art Basel, Miami in December 2014.

Brenda Ip, President of Soroptimist International of the Langleys, said the Red Sand Ceremony symbolizes the women who have fallen through the cracks.

Read More: Autism support dog refused bus access for being a ‘pet’

“Those are the very women that Soroptimist International of The Langleys helps through our fundraising and hands on projects. It isn’t until you actually see the red sand in the cracks of the sidewalk that the reality of the situation becomes clear,” Ip explained.

“It is a very moving ceremony that brings the modern day issues of missing and murdered indigenous women, human trafficking, homeless single mums, teens, and women, and domestic violence victims among many other issues, to life.”

By standing together with representatives from all levels of government and members of the community, the vigil hopes that Langley will show the vulnerable women in the community that they are cared for and people are there for them.

Red Sand Project installations and events have taken place in all 50 United States and in more than 70 countries around the world.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
New Langley City mayor’s gala dedicated to Mom

Just Posted

New Langley City mayor’s gala dedicated to Mom

Val van den Broek partners with Mounties to raise money for women’s health care at Langley hospital

PHOTOS: First look inside Aldergrove’s new FreshCo

Aldergrove got its first taste of the Sobeys’ franchise on Thursday

VIDEO: Gun scare at Walnut Grove Secondary school was ‘unloaded pellet gun’

Police called in after photo circulated on social media

Thief boosted cash registers in Lower Mainland crime spree

Langley, Coquitlam, Burnaby, and New West were all hit, police say

Affordable housing for Langley seniors to open by early 2021

Emmaus Place is a partnership between a local church and goverment agencies

Here’s what you can expect from the Trump impeachment hearings

The parade of witnesses continues on

‘It’s been 12 years’: Father of murdered B.C. real estate agent pleads for mayor’s help

Lindsay Buziak was stabbed to death on Feb. 2, 2008 in Saanich. Her case is unsolved.

B.C. to restrict nicotine content, bring in 20% tax on vaping products

Province will also restrict candy and fruit flavoured vaping products to adult-only stores

B.C. woman sends fight to reduce preventable medical errors to Victoria

Teri McGrath and South Okanagan senior’s centre members presented 150 signature petition to local MLA

B.C. First Nation Chief Ed John faces historic sex charges

John served as minister for children and families under then-premier Ujjah Dosanjh

Nearly half of B.C. drivers nervous in winter conditions: BCAA

‘Wait and see’ approach common practice for 32% of B.C. motorists

Yelling at your dog might hurt its long-term mental health: study

Researchers find dogs trained using negative reinforcement are more ‘pessimistic’

Black Press career fair happening now at Langley Events Centre

Find your dream job at the Black Press career fair

At least 3 hurt in California school shooting, gunman sought

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department looking for a male suspect in black clothing was seen at the location

Most Read