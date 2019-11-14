Candlelight vigil shines a light on domestic violence in Langley

All ages welcome to attend at Fort Langley Community Hall, Monday, Nov. 25 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25, marks the 19th year that women’s activists around the world have observed the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Ishtar Transition Housing Society and Soroptimist International of the Langleys have been holding a candlelight vigil on Nov. 25 since 2005 to remind people that women face violence everywhere around the world.

The Candlelight Vigil is a free event for all ages, taking place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Fort Langley Community Hall, 9167 Glover Rd.

Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend and the vigil, which is called Shine a Light, and will run rain or shine.

The Red Sand Project is another aspect of the vigil; it is a participatory artwork that uses sidewalk interventions and earthwork installations to create opportunities for people to question, to connect and to take action against vulnerabilities that can lead to human trafficking and exploitation.

The Project was started by artist and activist, Molly Gochman at Art Basel, Miami in December 2014.

Brenda Ip, President of Soroptimist International of the Langleys, said the Red Sand Ceremony symbolizes the women who have fallen through the cracks.

“Those are the very women that Soroptimist International of The Langleys helps through our fundraising and hands on projects. It isn’t until you actually see the red sand in the cracks of the sidewalk that the reality of the situation becomes clear,” Ip explained.

“It is a very moving ceremony that brings the modern day issues of missing and murdered indigenous women, human trafficking, homeless single mums, teens, and women, and domestic violence victims among many other issues, to life.”

By standing together with representatives from all levels of government and members of the community, the vigil hopes that Langley will show the vulnerable women in the community that they are cared for and people are there for them.

Red Sand Project installations and events have taken place in all 50 United States and in more than 70 countries around the world.

