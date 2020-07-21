Canuck alumni Chris Higgins and Dave Babych, country artist Dallas Smith to play in charity softball game

Langley mental health advocate Andy Bhatti hosts Homerun Derby, July 25, on Facebook live

Vancouver Canucks alumni Chris Higgins, Jyrki Lumme, and Dave Babych, country artists Dallas Smith and Jo Jo Mason, and others will be playing in a charity softball Home Run Derby to help raise awareness for mental health and childhood trauma.

Starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 25 at Softball City in Surrey, the event is organized by Langley addiction interventionists and mental health advocate Andy Bhatti to help people who have struggled with addiction, trauma, and sexual abuse.

“Treatment for the addict or trauma survivor is typically where the work begins and ends, failing to acknowledge the feelings and pain of those around them, such as family and friends,” Bhatti said.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Celebrity Christmas Toy and Food Drive held for hope and recovery

One hundred per cent of the proceeds from donations and auctioned sports items will go to Sophies Place Child Advocacy.

Bhatti will also offer free support and can help answer questions for families as well needing support or advice for sexual abuse survivors needing victim services help.

The event is free to watch on Facebook live or on Instagram.

Auction items include signed helmets and jerseys from athletes such as Sidney Crosby, Darryl Sittler, and Jerry Rice.

A free country music performance will follow the game.

For more information as addiction counseling and support, people can visit supportingsurvivors.ca.

Baseball charity Langley mental health Surrey

