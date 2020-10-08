Capt. Morley Sagert, accompanied by his family, was honoured with a ‘walk out’ ceremony following his retirement shift at firehall #8 - Walnut Grove. (Jhim Burwell/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Captain retires after 29 years of service in Langley

A 60-year-old Township firefighter retires, trading the job for travel and family time

by Jhim Burwell/Special to Langley Advance Times

After 29 years fighting fires as a member of the Township of Langley fire department, Capt. Morley Sagert retired at the end of shift on Sept. 30, and said he is looking forward to the time he’ll now have to spend with his wife, Sandra, and his two boys.

In 2006, 15 years after starting his paid-call career in Fort Langley, Sagert was one of the first career suppression firefighters hired by the department – earning his captain’s rank the following year.

Sagert said there is much he will miss about working in the fire department.

“The [people] who I had the privilege to work with on a daily basis throughout my career,” for one, he said.

“The banter around the dinner table, before, during, and at shift changes,” he added to the elements of crew-life that he will most miss.

“So many of life’s problems that we solved over morning coffee, with an equal amount that we probably created.”

When asked for good memories of his career, he didn’t have to go too far back: “It would have to be this past birthday, after training with the guys from Hall #2, we had a medical call in Fort Langley,” related Sagert, 60.

RELATED: ‘Always keep fighting,’ breast cancer hits home for Langley Township firefighters

“When we cleared and were heading back to Walnut Grove, for some reason we detoured to Hall #2,” he added.

“I trusted that my operator, Dave, had reason to stop in, so I went with it, and as I was walking into the hall Matt [another of his crew] and my son Kyle [who is a paid-call member of the Fort Langley firehall] were heading out with a birthday cake, as the rest of the Engine 8 and Hall 2 members were singing Happy Birthday. It totally caught me off guard.”

During the course of his time as a career officer in the department, he led fire crews out of all four staffed firehalls – saying he preferred Hall #4 in Willoughby – for its variety and volume of calls.

“Responding to someone who is having their worst day ever, and they are depending on us to come and solve whatever issue they have, and having the ability to solve their problem,” Sagert said, explaining what he’s appreciated and enjoyed about working in the fire service.

There have been many challenges and experiences that arose from the variety of events he helped solve.

“The fact (is) that no two calls were ever exactly the same,” he said. “They may have had similarities but were never alike.”

The Township fire department recently issued a call for career firefighters, and Sagert has advice for those coming up in the fire service.

“Be like a sponge, absorb as much as you can,” he offered.

“It will be overwhelming at times. but do your best to take it all in. Don’t be afraid to make mistakes during training, because it’s expected and mistakes usually only happen once.

RELATED: Township firefighters raise nearly $4,000 for kids Burn Camp

“Learn from your mistakes, ask questions, and if you feel as though your crew is pushing you, it’s because they want you to excel. And don’t get caught up in the politics as a probie. Lastly be safe and have fun.”

Sagert said retirement will see him rack up more miles on his road bike, create functional pieces as a woodworker, and continue to work on a 1964 Falcon he bought in 2016.

Morley and Sandra will also be taking the opportunity offered by retirement to travel – Italy and Newfoundland being on their bucket list.

– Jhim Burwell is the Township of Langley fire department historian.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

firefightersLangleyLangley Township

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Capt. Morley Sagert (seated) was honoured with a ‘walk out’ ceremony following his retirement shift at firehall #8 - Walnut Grove. (Jhim Burwell/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Captain Morley Sagert (centre) and the crew he spent his retirement shift on Sept. 30 with, and his son Kyle (to Morley’s left) who is a paid-call member of TLFD at firehall #2 in Fort Langley. (Jhim Burwell/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Capt. Morley Sagert answered the ceremonial radio call announcing his retirement on Sept. 30. (Jhim Burwell/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
Longtime Cars for Moms coordinators retire after hitting donation milestone

Just Posted

Longtime Cars for Moms coordinators retire after hitting donation milestone

Ron and Peggy Bergen have volunteered with Acts of Kindness for more than seven years

Horgan pledges NDP will complete $1.5 billion SkyTrain extension to Langley

The project is part of $9 billion in promised infrastructure funding

Driver flees scene of overnight crash in Langley

Police investigation is ongoing

BC VOTES: Aldergrove candidates sent questionnaires

This community media outlet sent packages to candidates. If they haven’t received them, get them here

BC NDP leader John Horgan to campaign in Langley

The party is scheduled to stop at Douglas Park on Thursday

B.C. passes 10,000 COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic

110 new cases, one new death, Dr. Bonnie Henry reports

B.C. party leaders talk taxes, housing at board of trade event

The board says more than 150,000 jobs have been lost in Greater Vancouver

American Indigenous group, province argue over cross-border rights at Canada’s top court

The case of Richard Desautel was heard in Ottawa

One in custody after shots fired in Agassiz over weekend

Man now faces multiple firearms-related charges, no one injured

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Nearly half of parents are willing to accept ‘less rigorous’ testing of COVID vaccine: UBC

There are currently more than 180 COVID-19 vaccine candidates in development

B.C. Liberals offer bridge financing, no more small business tax

Tourism, hospitality companies may close by Christmas

Bears take the brunt of negative human behaviour in B.C.

Common attractants are garbage, compost piles, birdseed, pet food, berry bushes and fruit trees

Most Read