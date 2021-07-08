Car club and eatery host charity events in Langley July 10 and 11

The Brogan’s Ride Against Cancer has gone as far as Chilliwack in the past but this year goes to Abbotsford. (Black Press Media files)

The Old Farts Car Club and a local eatery are inviting people with classic cars and people who enjoy eyeing them to help a person fighting cancer.

Brogan’s Diner is the staging area for Leaving Cancer in the Dust, a COVID-safe car cruise and drop-in.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, participants will go on a regional drive starting and ending at the diner on 56th Avenue in Langley City.

“Fill your tanks and empty your bladder,” the event notice said.

The two-hour cruise has no gas stops as participants cruise out to Abbotsford. Lori Chapman, one of the event organizers, explained that the cruise was set up so there would be no requirement to stop for gas and no need for people to get out of their vehicles. In the past the cruise has gone as far as Chilliwack but was adapted based on feedback from participants.

“It’s a shorter run this year,” Chapman said.

This year’s route goes down 56th Avenue as far as 264th Street then south to 8th Avenue and heading towards Abbotsford. The route tours through Abbotsford before making its way back to Langley City via River Road, and Glover Road.

The car-based cancer fundraiser continues Sunday when people are invited to show off their vehicles at the diner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vehicle registration is $20.

There will be food and T-shirts for sale. Slated to perform Sunday are 2 Divas who are entertainers Pinky and Deborah. Also planned are prize draws, a 50/50, and a live DJ.

Ken Johnson, Krista Lewis and Chapman, organizers for the event, have put in place COVID precautions, but the public is welcome to stop by and see the vehicles safely.

After the event the club will choose a cancer patient to receive funds.

“We are taking nominations,” Chapman said.

In 2020, the event provided funds to a mother who had aggressive breast cancer and a five-year-old girl who had been diagnosed with kidney cancer.

This year’s event is in memory of Godfrey Hamon, a friend of Chapman’s father since childhood and one of the members of the car club.

The club is just a bunch of car enthusiasts who do things such as the cancer fundraiser and occasional cruises around B.C. as well has having taken part in the Langley Good Times Cruise-In.

• READ MORE: The route is clear for the return of Cruise-In

CancerCar Shows