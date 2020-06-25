Car parade celebrates retiring Abbotsford teacher and Langley trustee

A car parade of families and teachers paid homage to retiring King Traditional Elementary teacher David Tod, also a Langley Township school trustee, on Wednesday (June 24) outside the school. (Submitted photo)

Families and teachers from across Abbotsford and Aldergrove held a farewell parade on Wednesday (June 23) to honour a teacher retiring from King Traditional elementary school.

David Tod started teaching in Manitoba in 1984 and moved to B.C. 10 years later to start working in the Abbotsford school district.

He began his 14 years as the gym teacher at King Traditional in 1995, the year that he also became vice-president of the Abbotsford Teachers’ Union.

Tod then became a counsellor for the school district and returned to King Traditional in 2013 as the learning support teacher.

While working in Abbotsford, Tod was elected as a Langley Township school trustee and continues to hold a position as vice-chair.

He is described as having an infectious “bigger-than-life personality” and as having been a big part of the school, the district and the community.

