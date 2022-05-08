Career paramedic-turned-firefighter escorted off the job

After 28 years as a paramedic and 15 as a fireman, Justin Law’s colleagues celebrate his retirement

Firefighter Justin Law participated in his walkout ceremony escorted by the Township fire department honour guard and family. He retired after 15 years in the firefighting profession and 28 as a paramedic. (Jhim Burwell/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Justin Law was shown the door, but not how one might initially think.

The veteran emergency responder retired last month from the Township of Langley fire department, and to celebrate his retirement his fellow firefighters held a small ceremony to conclude his final shift.

He received a traditional walkout ceremony on his last day riding with Engine 6 at the Murrayville firehall, escorted by his family and the Township firefighters’ honour guard – of which he was a founding member.

The April 16 ceremony marked the close of a long run as an emergency responder.

His career started with 28 years of service as a paramedic with the B.C. Ambulance Service.

On the firefighting end of things, he first did some volunteer time in the late 1990s with the Lion’s Bay Fire Rescue. In total, he served 15 years as a firefighter, the last 12 as a career member with Langley Township.

