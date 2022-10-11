CARES invite people to meet shelter cats

C.A.R.E.S. spokesperson Clive Ellis tries to get “Saucy” one of several kittens up for adoption, to pose for the camera during a recent adoption event. (Langley Advance Times files)

After a successful July event, Clive Ellis and his team at Canadian Animal Rescue and Extended Shelter (CARES) cat shelter are back with another ‘adoptathon.’

Unlike the July one, which was hosted at a local PetSmart store, this adoptathon on Sunday, Oct. 16, will take place in-house at CARES shelter home on Glover Road, east of 216th street. While all furry friends at the shelter were showcased in July, only adult cats – one year and older – will be up for adoption this time.

Currently, about 30 shelter cats are looking for a furever home.

Some of these “healthy and mature” cats have been at the shelter for a long time, and Ellis said he wanted to encourage families and individuals to consider taking home adult cats, too, not just kittens.

Past events have focused on kittens; hence Ellis said people didn’t get enough opportunities to meet adult cats.

“We would like to have our senior cats find home, too.”

Due to COVID, the shelter saw an increase in the surrender rates last year.

While adoption rates at CARES have improved since July, Ellis shared there are still “a lot of” people surrendering their cats. He believes inflation and the rising cost of living are the reason behind it.

“People are struggling to put gas in their cars or buy groceries. Unfortunately, some people can’t afford to keep and feed their pets. COVID has not been a friend to us, and the economy has forced some families to give up their furry friends.”

Understanding the struggle, CARES has opened its doors for more cats.

“We are doing out best to accommodate more cats, but nothing can replace a forever home,” he added.

The Sunday event runs from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and is by appointment only. For registrations, people can email info@carescatshelter.com.

For more information, people can visit carescatshelter.com.

Last adoptathon initiative by Canadian Animal Rescue and Extended Shelter (CARES) cat shelter led to 17 cats getting adopted by local families. The local shelter is seeing rising pet surrender rates this summer. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)