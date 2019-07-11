Brogan’s Charity Car Show returns for a second year to raise funds to fight cancer. (Langley Advance Times Files)

Cars for a cause

Brogan’s Diner hosts second annual charity car show to fight cancer

Brogan’s Diner is holding its Fight Against Cancer Car Show for the second year in a row.

This Sunday, July 14, car lovers can visit 20555 56 Ave in Langley City where 90 customs and classics are expected to take over Highland Plaza from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The fundraiser is put on through a partnership between the kitche fifties cafe and Ken Johnson, who’s friend Godfrey Hamon passed away from cancer. The two used to frequent the place when it was called the Kalma Restaurant.

Johnson told the Langley Advance Times last year and that Hamon was a “huge car lover and would be happy with what came together in his name.”

While the event is free to attend, there a $15 fee to enter a car while a burger and fries for hungry visitors costs $10. All funds raised are going to fight cancer

Read more: New Langley City car show raises coin for families living with cancer

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Fraser Valley Experience rides again

Just Posted

Fire destroys home on multi-million dollar Langley property

The $17 million lot is one of Langley’s most expensive according to BC Assessment

SPORTS BRIEFS: Mustangs rule, Seawolves are coming to the Langley Rugby Club, Trappers win and more

Roundup of local sports news

Playing with his brother

Cole Shepard joins older brother Jackson on the Langley-based Vancouver Giants roster

SPORTS BRIEFS: Fort Langley Marathon, Langley rider to team Canada

Roundup of local sports stories

VIDEO: Jackson wins back-to-back bike races

Former TWU track star wins Delta and New West races

VIDEO: Students review use of purple dye at frosh events after Health Canada warning

Products that contain gentian violet were linked to an increased risk of cancer

Overdose deaths down 30% so far in 2019, B.C. officials ‘cautiously optimistic’

In May, 84 lives were claimed by illicit drugs, or between two and three deaths each day

RCMP borrow dog crate to rescue bald eagle from B.C. road

Logan Lake RCMP borrowed a dog crate from a cell guard to make the roadside rescue

12,000 property owners paying B.C. speculation tax so far

Mostly foreign owners, ‘satellite families,’ high-end properties

Former Surrey minor football coach convicted after 2017 Creep Catchers sting

John Darrell Lerfold, 65, is to set a date for sentencing on July 16 for telecommunicating to lure a child under 16

7-Eleven celebrates 50 years with free Slurpees across Canada

There’s no better marketing than having a whole day named after your business

VIDEO: Roads remain washed out due to flooding in the Cariboo

The Chilcotin River south of Big Creek and its tributaries remain on flood watch

B.C. gas prices rose with land values, but high costs still not fully clear: report

Report for BC Utilities Commission can’t fully point to why wholesale gas prices are so high

20 cats rescued after B.C. man allegedly tries to strangle them

Rescued from the Interior, 15 kittens and five cats are now in the care of Victoria Humane Society

Most Read