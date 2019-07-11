Cars for a cause

Brogan’s Diner is holding its Fight Against Cancer Car Show for the second year in a row.
This Sunday, July 14, car lovers can visit 20555 56 Ave in Langley City where 90 customs and classics are expected to take over Highland Plaza from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The fundraiser is put on through a partnership between the kitche fifties cafe and Ken Johnson, who’s friend Godfrey Hamon passed away from cancer. The two used to frequent the place when it was called the Kalma Restaurant.
Johnson told the Langley Advance Times last year and that Hamon was a “huge car lover and would be happy with what came together in his name.”
While the event is free to attend, there a $15 fee to enter a car while a burger and fries for hungry visitors costs $10. All funds raised are going to fight cancer
