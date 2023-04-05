Casino Royale-themed gala returns in aid of youth mentorship

A Great Gatsby theme was used for the first Big Deal Charity Gala fundraiser in 2019. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Community asked to help raise $80,000 to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley is back with its third annual Big Deal Charity Gala on Saturday, April 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Coast Hotel and Convention Centre.

This year’s gala features a Casino Royale theme and the return of The Big Deal Game Show, which takes a unique spin on the TV show Deal or No Deal, explained executive director Roslyn Henderson.

“It’ll have a little bit of a James Bond feel to it with regards to the attire and the decor at the event, and then of course casino themed activities,” she said.

According to Henderson, about $12,000 is available in prizes within the game show prize packages.

In addition to the game show, blackjack and roulette will be set up for guests to play with “funny money.” There will also be a silent auction, and a live performance by Van City Showgirls, a Vegas-style dance entertainment company based in Vancouver.

While it’s the third annual gala, Big Brothers hasn’t hosted the event since October 2021.

“We’ve been waiting three years to host our third annual, so we’re definitely excited to be finally able to gather with our community and supporters and celebrate the power of mentoring.”

There are still some tickets and sponsorship opportunities available.

All funds raised from the gala go towards agency’s mentorship programs, which provide activities and support for mentoring matches and waitlisted families.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a registered non-profit in Canada, which offers mentoring programs to provide youth with a role model to talk to and share experiences with as they grow up. They also offer an in-school mentoring program, and after school physical activity programs for boys and girls.

