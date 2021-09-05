Casino Royale-themed gala to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley is betting a casino-themed gala can help fill the coffers of the local chapter of the child mentoring organization.

“Funds raised will ensure that Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley is able to continue serving over 400 children and youth each year,” according to executive director Roslyn Henderson.

The Casino Royale themed night, which includes dinner, entertainment, and a chance to participate in The Big Deal Game Show.

The third annual Big Deal Gala is Oct. 16 at the Coast Hotel and Convention Centre.

“With the long-term mental health and academic challenges yet unknown, one thing is certain – with your support Big Brothers Big Sisters will be there – helping build resilience in youth today so they can face all the future may hold.”

There’s several ways for the community to support the event.

Tickets are on sale for $125 per person (before Sept. 30) or $1,000 for a group of eight. There’s also a raffle bundle for $100.

There’s also opportunity to donate prizes.

The third way to be part of the event is through sponsorship so more of the money raised can go directly to helping children.

“We know that when mentors do the simplest things – like show up, listen, and care – important things happen,” Henderson said. “Youth feel heard, they feel valued, they feel like they matter. Children who are mentored have the support they need to thrive, not just survive.”

