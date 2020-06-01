Curtis, now recovered from several days atop a tree near Fort Langley, will soon be adoptable from the Patti Dale Animal Shelter. (LAPS photo)

Cat rescued from 100-foot tree near Fort Langley

Curtis had scrambled to the top and had been stuck there for days

It took a big effort to rescue a cat trapped at the top of a 100-foot tree – and a lot of Langley folks donated time and equipment to make it happen Tuesday.

The rescue misssion started when a woman named Annette heard a distressed cat meowing from the very top of a decaying, old tree located off 80th Avenue near Fort Langley, said Jayne Nelson of the Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS).

The cat had apparently been stranded in the tree for several days, unable to climb back down.

Annette recruited Jasmine Marjanovic of Cranberries Naturally, who helped bring in a crew with a liftwho were willing to rescue to the cat.

Unfortunately, the first crew to arrive realized the cat was higher than they could reach. A semi-tractor trailer hauling a 125-foot mechanical lift had to be brought in.

The teams from Assertive Demolition and Northside Transportation worked together despite the late hour – it was about 2 a.m. by the time Assertive managed to get a crew member up in the lift to safely remove the cat from the tree.

Last night I received a cry for help so I reached out to my good friend Rhonda Hall from Assertive Demolition. Rhonda…

Posted by Cranberries Naturally on Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Nelson was touched by the fact that the rescue crew simply worked together without hope of reward.

“The company just volunteered their time,” she said.

The cat was delivered to LAPS’s Patti Dale Animal Shelter in Aldergrove on Tuesday, and is doing well now. He’s been dubbed Curtis while he goes through medical checkups and waits to be adopted.

In the meantime, Nelson said he’s getting lots of love from LAPS staff and volunteers and has his own cat condo at the shelter.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity and kindness of everyone involved in Curtis’ rescue,” LAPS said in a statement. “We would like to extend our most heartfelt thanks to Annette, Jasmine as well as Rhonda, Mike and Wayne of Assertive Demolition and Northside Transport for their incredible efforts. They are truly heroes for animals!”

