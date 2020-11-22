CBM Lawyers donates eight refurbished computers to Langley School District

Finding access to computers and required technology can be a challenge for low-income families

CBM Lawyers Scott Johnston and Doug Simpson John Campbell, a retired CBM partner, met with Langley School District Foundation president Susan Cairns to donate computers. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Fraser Valley law firm, CBM Lawyers, is donating eight refurbished computers and compatible peripherals to the School District 35 Langley Foundation, where they will be used by low-income households to facilitate at-home learning.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many students and their families have had to resort to at-home learning.

For low-income families, finding access to computers and required technology can be a challenge that limits the learning capabilities of their children.

The local law firm has supported the School District 35 Langley Foundation for many years, with both Steve Burton and John Campbell having been members of the School Board Trustees for Langley in the past.

John Campbell, a retired CBM partner, said he has two grandchildren attending Belmont French Immersion Elementary.

“After doing some at-home learning back in March, I can understand the struggle of having to help them learn from home,” Campbell explained.

He said is currently working with Telus to ensure the computers are equipped with adequate internet services.

The Langley School District Foundation, established outside of the ministry of education, aims to support and promote excellence amongst the Langley School District.

Although the Foundation is independent of the Langley School District, it exists to support Langley students in their educational initiatives.

Campbell is encouraging businesses with a computer to spare to donate that equipment to the school district foundation.

