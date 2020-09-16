Annual BC Rivers Day festival will not happen this year due to COVID-19. (Aldergrove Star Files)

Celebrate Langley’s 1800 kilometers of watercourses on BC Rivers Day

People encouraged to participate in educational nature tour or clean streams on Sept. 27

Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS) has decided to continue the tradition of BC Rivers Day independently by hosting a small physically distant outdoor event at Williams Park (68 Ave and 238 Street).

Thousands of B.C. residents celebrate BC Rivers Day every year, an annual event observed on the fourth Sunday of September and launched 40 years ago as a way of generating public awareness about local waterways through festivals, ceremonies, and stream cleanings.

Typically, a family-friendly outdoor festival happens at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum, but the Township of Langley made the decision to cancel the Langley Community Rivers Day Festival and subsequent WaterWeeks events due to COVID-19.

Groups of no more than six people can register to participate in Streaming Along on Sunday, Sept. 27; a watershed education event on the Salmon River.

Groups will be scheduled to arrive in half hour increments between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will visit four stations throughout the park to learn about watersheds and habitat, pacific salmon, aquatic insects, and then plant a tree to enhance stream biodiversity.

READ MORE: Celebrating and protecting Langley’s waterways

Each session will take one and a half hours to complete.

Ten spaces are available, which can be booked on a first come first served basis.

LEPS organizers say the event will take place rain or shine and that the cost for this event is $20 per family.

COVID-19 Safety protocols will be in place.

If spaces are filled or if families do not wish to attend and still want to help, LEPS is encouraging people to head out to their local streamside area to collect trash.

Suggested areas include;

Walnut Grove Community Park

McClughan Park

Williams Park

Brookswood Park

Noel Booth Park

High Knoll Park

Creekside Park

Vanetta Park

Aldergrove Regional Park

Pleasantdale Creek Trail

Muckle Creek Trail

Portage Park

Nicomekl Floodplain

Campbell Valley Park

Derek Doubleday Arboretum

Langley Municipal Nature Park

Jackman Wetlands Park

McLeod Athletic Park

Participants are also encouraged to take photos and submit them to LEPS for a chance to win prizes.

Photos must be submitted no later than Oct. 2nd to be entered into the draw.

For more information on LEPS activities and BC Rivers Day, visit https://www.leps.bc.ca.

