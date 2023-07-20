Ana Marie Panczel (left) and Roland Lasaca from the LLIP helped organize its first global fest for Saturday, July 22. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Ana Marie Panczel (left) and Roland Lasaca from the LLIP helped organize its first global fest for Saturday, July 22. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Celebrate Langley’s diverse cultures at KPU

First global fest will feature ethnic foods, product, and entertainment on Saturday, July 22

The first free Langley Global Fest will be held at Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Langley campus on Saturday, July 22.

Hosted by Langley Local Immigration Partnership (LLIP), the event was created to bring the community together to improve immigrant settlement and integration in Langley.

Ana Marie Panczel, coordinator of LLIP, said the event is the result of a strategic plan developed last year to ensure settlement success, build belonging, and support meaningful employment.

“Creating a place where residents feel included and where they belong are top of mind for the Building Belonging Working Group of the LLIP,” Panczel said.

Between 2016 and 2021, the immigrant population growth in Langley City was at 48.6 per cent, and the Township had a 32.9-per-cent increase, Panczel said.

“Langley attracts immigrants from a variety of source countries,” she said. “The Langleys demographic is quickly changing.”

The global fest event starts at 11 a.m. and will feature ethnic food, vendor booths, and a line-up of 11 cultural performances including Mexico Vivo and Wild Moccasins.

Poster for LLIP’s first Langley Global Fest happening on Saturday, July 22. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

“The cultural performances will be very exciting, as well as volunteers wearing traditional clothing and vendors selling ethnic products and food,” Panczel said.

Roland Lasaca, administrative assistant of LLIP, said it will be an immersive experience.

“It’s an opportunity to embrace the richness of different cultures, forge meaningful connections, and foster global understanding,” Lasaca said.

The activities and entertainment can be found in the courtyard in front of the auditorium at the KPU Langley campus, located at 20901 Langley Bypass.

