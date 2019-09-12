Celebrate the fall, scare away the crows, and help local charities

Art’s Nursery in Port Kells, Surrey boasts a line-up of scarecrows that might actually attract the curious critters rather than frighten them away.

King Kong, Captain Jack Sparrow, Wonder Women, Batman, and Cinderella are just a few of the recognizable figures that have been crafted out of hay and burlap over the past five years at the Scarecrow Festival.

Starting this Sept. 21, the nursery is once again inviting people to come see over 70 uniquely themed scarecrows and have a chance to build their very own.

Art’s Nursery owner, Rebecca van der Zalm, said the event began as a way to get people into the horticultural-based business after planting season, but the festival has since grown into so much more.

“It has evolved over the five years. It’s interesting to see the different demographic. We have typical scarecrows, but we like to get creative and make ones kids would recognize from movies – now you hear people say ‘wow, look a pikachu’ or ‘I know that one’,” van der Zalm said. “It just makes it fun.”

Between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., kids, families, and friends can get into the autumn spirit by heading over to Art’s Nursery, 8940 192 St to participate in their fall kick off day.

For a recommended donation of $12, the frame straw and face making materials are supplied – guests are asked to just bring clothes and as much creativity as they wish.

“We supply wooden frames – smaller and medium size,” van der Zalm explained. “Used clothing is donated to us by one of our charities, put people tend to bring their own clothing because they like to make “mini-me’s” or dress the scarecrows up like their partner.”

All of the funds collected will go to local charities, including the Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society (OWL), Inclusion Langley Society, which helps people of all ages with developmental needs, and The Versatiles, a band of volunteers who travel and perform at senior’s facilities and palliative care units.

Additional to scarecrow displays and building stations, the kick off day on Sept. 21 will include hayrides, face-painting, music from Dixieland band Red Beans and Rice, food trucks, and a huge variety of pumpkins.

The “build-a-crow” station will remain open by donation from the first day of fall, all through the month of October to Halloween. van der zalm noted it gets very busy on kick off day and some people prefer to build in quieter conditions.

“We have a little game people can play, a scavenger hunt,” van der Zalm added. “They can walk through and answer questions like ‘what company does this scarecrow represent’ or ‘which scarecrow is holding blank in it’s hand’.”

For the first time ever, van der Zalm said she challenged local high schools to compete in the contest – five took part and constructed over 35 scarecrows, which will be on display throughout the fall.

Art’s Nursery welcomes field trips and team building tours during their autumn season as well.

For more information, people can visit www.artsnursery.com.

