General Manager Serge Lussier (right), Dr. Bruce Burton, and Menita Prasad, animal care manager at the Greater Vancouver Zoo. (Langley Advance Times files)

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with an eco-friendly twist

Langley Zoo inviting people to support wild animals through its cell phone recycling drive

Love is in the air and so is the opportunity to do good for both wildlife and the environment at the Greater Vancouver Zoo.

The neighbourhood Zoo is celebrating Valentine’s Day week at the Zoo, by inviting local residents to bring their old cell phones for recycling in exchange for a two for one admission pass.

Although the zoo runs this program all around the year, Menita Prasad, deputy general manager and director of animal care is hoping for special attention from the community next week.

“As a Silverback Partner with the Eco-cell program, the Greater Vancouver Zoo offers this initiative year-round as an effort to keep local electronics out of landfills. This program helps reduce the demand for Coltan, an ore used in cell phones and popular electronic devices. Coltan is mined primarily in the Democratic Republic of Congo where habitat is critical for the survival of endangered species, including but not limited to the Eastern Lowland Gorilla.”

Most of the cell phones are made with Coltan, which is found in Central Africa and is located in the middle of wildlife habitats. Mining operations often result in losses to these habitats and increase hunting, shared Prasad.

By reducing the demand for Coltan, the Zoo aims to help save endangered animals and their habitats, she added.

The Greater Vancouver Zoo’s partnership with Eco-cell allows visitors to drop off their cell phones and accessories, whether they work or not, in collection boxes located at the entrance. Everything collected will be reused or 100 per cent recycled, preventing the release of potentially hazardous chemicals, such as antimony, arsenic, copper, cadmium, lead, and zinc.

“We are proud to provide this conservation initiative to our visitors and are hoping guests will recycle their old electronics and share the experience of a zoo visit with a loved one while learning about the importance of animals and ecosystems,” Prasad added.

Although the Zoo will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 14 due to winter hours, people can visit during the Family Day weekend and the week after when the management plans to keep it open seven days straight.

For more information, people can visit www.gvzoo.com.

AnimalsEnvironmentLangleyRecyclingValentine's Day

