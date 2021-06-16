Douglas Denyer, seen here at a 2018 vintage car event at Harrison Pointe, turned 100 on Wednesday, June 16. (Langley Advance Times file)

Celebrating ‘a beautiful life,’ Langley senior turns 100

‘I’ve always tried to help out everyone I can” Douglas Denyer says

Douglas Denyer was happy, and a little surprised, to be celebrating his 100th birthday.

“I didn’t think I was going to make it,” said the long-time Langley resident, who is the longest-lived member of his family.

Asked what the secret of his longevity is, Denyer chuckled.

“I can’t really tell you,” he replied.

“I’ve had a beautiful life, no doubt about it.”

A father of two, grandfather of five, and great-grandfather of four, Denyer is an RCAF veteran who served during the Second World War.

He worked on ground crews, moving from base to base in Canada, and ended up as a small arms instructor with the rank of sergeant.

He was a partner in a North Delta drug store, and was a sales rep for Proctor and Gamble, and later for an automotive parts supplier, “a commercial traveller,” as he described it.

At 90, he retired.

On the 50th anniversary of the Queen’s inauguration, Denyer received a Golden Jubilee Medal, awarded in Canada to nominees who contributed to public life

“I’ve always tried to help out everyone I can,” he remarked.

Among other things, Denyer devoted 11 years as a volunteer mentor at the Newlands Golf Course in Langley, educating new members on rules and etiquette, and remains “very heavily involved” with the North Delta Rotary Club, which he joined in 1984.

His Wednesday June 16 birthday was celebrated a few days early at the Harrison Pointe residence where he lives, with some live music.

“I’m just so happy living here in Harrison Pointe,” he said.

On the day itself, family and friends were to gather for an outdoor event at Derek Doubleday Arboretum.

Most Read