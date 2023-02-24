‘Celebration of culture’ brings diverse music, dance, food, and a market, to Aldergrove

Rock Step Lindy Hoppers (left) and Ali Razmi (right) are among the performers on view at the first-ever ‘Celebration of Culture’ event in Aldergrove, hosted by the Langley Arts Council at the Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Center - 26770 29th Ave. March 11-12. (Langley Arts Council)

Langley Arts Council will be presenting a wide range of performers at the first “Celebration of Culture” event on March 11th and 12th at the Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre.

The free, family-friendly event will feature cultural performances and activities for all ages, along with a multicultural vendor market.

Freda Lombard, Arts Council Events Coordinator, said the event at the centre, located at 26770 29th Ave., aims to promotes inclusivity and intercultural dialogue, sharing of cultural practices, story-telling, and a safe space for conversation and the celebration of each culture’s unique attributes, “to show the diversity of Langley.”

“Now that COVID is over, there’s an opportunity to hold live events,” Lombard told the Langley Advance Times.

On Saturday morning, March 11, a dance class offers a taste of India with a Bollywood flair.

Then, visitors can watch a demonstration by the Rock Step Lindy Hoppers before learning the “Lindy hop,” which originated in Harlem around the time aviator Charles Lindbergh flew across the Atlantic Ocean – and the “Charleston” of the same era, named after the South Carolina city.

That evening, visitors can enjoy a performance by The Wild Moccasins, an intertribal dance collective that encourages audience participation, followed by a live musical presentation by the Vancouver InterCultural Orchestra, one of the first professional concert orchestras devoted specifically to performing new intercultural music, and includes western, Chinese, Persian and Vietnamese instruments.

Peruvian cuisine will be available to purchase.

On Sunday, the vendor market will open, with handmade goods that represent an array of cultures from around the world.

For more information about the event or to volunteer, contact the Langley Arts Council at 604-534-7868.

Attendees can find detailed information about the schedule of events, and the market, by registering online at https://buytickets.at/langleyartscouncil/853733

