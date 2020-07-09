Centenarian and long time Langley resident Bill Cutress passes away

Second World War veteran celebrated milestone birthday in May with help from Aldergrove legion

Langley resident Bill Cutress turned 100 years old in May of this year. (Linda Dunaway/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Longtime Langley resident William “Bill” Cutress passed away on July 2 at the age of 100.

Born in Calgary, Alta, Cutress served in the Royal Canadian Navy for the duration of the Second World War, working on mine sweepers on the Atlantic Ocean.

He later moved to Burnaby, eventually moving to Langley with his second wife Molly Hill-Tout and joining Aldergrove Legion Branch 265.

Cutress celebrated his 100th birthday on May 8th amid COVID-19 restrictions, but was treated to a celebration outside of his balcony at Harrison Landing.

Dressed in his legion uniform, members of the Aldergrove branch presented Cutress with a 75 year pin alongside a drummer and piper.

More than 15 well-wishers gathered to sing Happy Birthday to the centenarian from across the facility’s fence.

According to his obituary, Cutress was active in the legion, the chiefs and petty officers, the oldsmobile club, and the Vancouver Maritime Museum.

He is survived by three daughters, two step-daughters, one son, six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Daughter Linda Dunaway said the Aldergrove legion lowered their flag to half mast upon hearing of Cutress’s passing.

A Celebration of Life will be planned and announced at a later date.

Messages of condolences to the family may be left at www.firstmemorialaldergrove.com.

