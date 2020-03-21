Chalk it up to positivity

A kind note to greet health care providers at Ridge Meadows Hospital in Maple Ridge. (Ronan O’Doherty - THE NEWS)
The postiive affirmations continued on the sidewalks leading from the parking lot to the hospital entrance. (Ronan O’Doherty - THE NEWS)
Though the message is simple, the sentiment is heartfelt. (Ronan O’Doherty - THE NEWS)
While quarantine keeps us apart, sending positive wishes for those that need it most, link us all. (Ronan O’Doherty - THE NEWS)
This too shall pass. (Ronan O’Doherty - THE NEWS)

A series of pleasant messages greeted health care workers about to embark upon marathon shifts at Ridge Meadows Hospital this morning.

Written out in chalk on the sidewalks leading from the parking lot to the hospital’s entrance, the positive notes thanked the staff for their tireless work, noted how much they are appreciated during these tough times, and included a message of hope for an end in sight.

While we are all not qualified to develop a vaccine, or care for those who have been – or are in danger of being – afflicted by COVID-19; we are all perfectly capable of sending each other messages of hope.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge couple hopes house front display lights up some hearts

Whether that is drawing on the sidewalk, putting up neat lighting displays, or simply reaching out to friends, family, and neighbours to ensure they are OK; any little bit helps.


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ArtHospitals

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Baby owls are on the way at Northern Spotted Owl Breeding Program in Langley

Just Posted

‘We need to do more’: Fraser Health doctors send dire letter to Dr. Bonnie Henry

Letter says hospitals soon to be ‘overwhelmed,’ urges closure of all non-essential businesses

Langley City mayor seeks re-election to Federation of Canadian Municipalities

A way of promoting the “South of the Fraser” agenda, van den Broek says

Man charged with naked crime spree in Langley and Surrey remains in custody

Video shows unclothed man running through field

More than 400 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in B.C.

27 people are currently in hospital with 12 people in intensive care

Toilet paper reseller just trying to help: statement

Woman was photographed selling from SUV in Langley Costco parking lot

Court shutdown could threaten safe confinement and fair trials: B.C. defence lawyer

Defence lawyer says people in custody could be released early to prevent COVID from spreading

Chalk it up to positivity

Sidewalk graffiti lets Ridge Meadows hospital workers know they are appreciated

Not COVID-19: Here’s what else happened this week in B.C.

A powerlifting grandma, a dolphin rescue, a custody battle over a caboose and more

World COVID-19 afternoon update: New virus test gets results in 45 minutes

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

B.C.’s top doctor orders immediate closure of salons, spas and other personal services

Comes as 74 new positive COVID-19 cases announced.

Family of B.C. woman who died of COVID-19 makes plea for people to stay home

Daughter-in-law of recent North Vancouver nursing home COVID-19 victim speaks out

Help on way for renters amid COVID-19, B.C.’s housing minister says

More details to help renters expected from B.C. government on Monday

Suspected human bones found on rural property in Abbotsford

Investigation in early stages, police say

Country star Kenny Rogers dies of natural causes at 81

Rogers was known for such huge country music hits as Lucille, The Gambler, Coward of the County

Most Read