Chalk it up to positivity

A kind note to greet health care providers at Ridge Meadows Hospital in Maple Ridge. (Ronan O’Doherty - THE NEWS) The postiive affirmations continued on the sidewalks leading from the parking lot to the hospital entrance. (Ronan O’Doherty - THE NEWS) Though the message is simple, the sentiment is heartfelt. (Ronan O’Doherty - THE NEWS) While quarantine keeps us apart, sending positive wishes for those that need it most, link us all. (Ronan O’Doherty - THE NEWS) This too shall pass. (Ronan O’Doherty - THE NEWS)

A series of pleasant messages greeted health care workers about to embark upon marathon shifts at Ridge Meadows Hospital this morning.

Written out in chalk on the sidewalks leading from the parking lot to the hospital’s entrance, the positive notes thanked the staff for their tireless work, noted how much they are appreciated during these tough times, and included a message of hope for an end in sight.

While we are all not qualified to develop a vaccine, or care for those who have been – or are in danger of being – afflicted by COVID-19; we are all perfectly capable of sending each other messages of hope.

Whether that is drawing on the sidewalk, putting up neat lighting displays, or simply reaching out to friends, family, and neighbours to ensure they are OK; any little bit helps.



