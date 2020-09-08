Karen is a past participant in the Library Champions program at Muriel Arnason Library. (FVRL)

Champions needed at Langleys libraries

Library Champion project volunteer information session planned for Wednesday, Sept. 16

The Library Champions project is looking for champion volunteers.

The fifth Library Champions project is a three-month program that will start soon.

Local libraries have teamed up with NewToBC to recruit volunteers for the community outreach program.

In exchange for helping with Library Champions, volunteers will learn about what local libraries have to offer, improve communications skills, make new friends and learn more about the broader community.

Library Champions are trained to do outreach with other immigrants. That includes sharing information about what all the library system offers in terms of materials, digital content, programs, and services with family, friends and colleagues, as well as possibly including giving group presentations, speaking with community agencies, and using social media.

Library Champions are trained to do outreach with other immigrants. That includes sharing information about what all the library system offers in terms of materials, digital content, programs, and services with family, friends and colleagues, as well as possibly including giving group presentations, speaking with community agencies, and using social media.

Anyone 19 or over who is a permanent resident, but not yet a Canadian citizen, and has intermediate English skills can join.

Due to COVID-19, the training sessions will be offered virtually on Zoom. An information session is scheduled for 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16. People who are interested or who want more information are asked to go to www.librarychampions.ca.

People can also call the Muriel Arnason Library in Willowbrook 604-532-3590 or email Nina.miller@librarychampions.ca.

• READ MORE: Library Champions Project introduced in the Langleys

On average each Library Champion speaks to at least 50 people during their three-month stint but activities are flexible based on people’s differing schedules. More than 50 libraries in the Fraser Valley Regional Library Network and other parts of Greater Vancouver are part of the project which has seen close to 1,500 new immigrants trained and outreach to about 85,000 other people (as of April 2020).

.

Got a news tip?

Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fraser Valley Regional Library

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Director gives weather permission to rain on cancelled Good Times Cruise-In day

Just Posted

Champions needed at Langleys libraries

Library Champion project volunteer information session planned for Wednesday, Sept. 16

SHARE: Say it’s not so – don’t tell us summer is over!

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Sept. 6

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Power out in pockets of Langley due to winds

BC Hydro is reporting a number of outages in the Langley area, and throughout the Lower Mainland

Langley family gives generously to B.C.’s sick kids

Philanthropist and farmer Ann Blaauw helped make the new Sunny Hill Health Centre possible

Thousands of students return to schools as new COVID-19 cases emerge

Experts say returning to class is important for children’s social and academic development

Green party leadership race nearly doubles party membership numbers

Party officials say the Greens added 15,000 new people to their membership list during the campaign

Demonstration fishery on the Fraser River going ahead without DFO approval

‘This is about standing together for our rights to a public fishery,’ says one of the organizers

Coquihalla crash victim awarded $9 million in BC Supreme Court

Man who collided with tractor trailer driver who swerved erratically can no longer live independently

Liberals extend commercial rent-relief program for last time

The rent-relief program provides forgivable loans that cover half of rent for eligible small businesses

B.C. planning up to 15 First Nations justice centres across the province

Such centres have already opened in Merritt, Prince George and Prince Rupert

Lots to learn in COVID-19 orientation week for B.C. schools

Schools step up ventilation, expand to outdoor spaces

Vehicle fire slowing traffic between Chilliwack and Abbotsford

Fire is in westbound lanes at No. 3 Road, fire crews on scene

Warmer than seasonal temperatures forecast for the Lower Mainland

Last blast of summer with daytime highs Wednesday and Thursday 5 to 10 degrees above seasonal

Most Read