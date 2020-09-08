Champions needed at Langleys libraries

Karen is a past participant in the Library Champions program at Muriel Arnason Library. (FVRL)

The Library Champions project is looking for champion volunteers.

The fifth Library Champions project is a three-month program that will start soon.

Local libraries have teamed up with NewToBC to recruit volunteers for the community outreach program.

In exchange for helping with Library Champions, volunteers will learn about what local libraries have to offer, improve communications skills, make new friends and learn more about the broader community.

Library Champions are trained to do outreach with other immigrants. That includes sharing information about what all the library system offers in terms of materials, digital content, programs, and services with family, friends and colleagues, as well as possibly including giving group presentations, speaking with community agencies, and using social media.

Anyone 19 or over who is a permanent resident, but not yet a Canadian citizen, and has intermediate English skills can join.

Due to COVID-19, the training sessions will be offered virtually on Zoom. An information session is scheduled for 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16. People who are interested or who want more information are asked to go to www.librarychampions.ca.

People can also call the Muriel Arnason Library in Willowbrook 604-532-3590 or email Nina.miller@librarychampions.ca.

On average each Library Champion speaks to at least 50 people during their three-month stint but activities are flexible based on people’s differing schedules. More than 50 libraries in the Fraser Valley Regional Library Network and other parts of Greater Vancouver are part of the project which has seen close to 1,500 new immigrants trained and outreach to about 85,000 other people (as of April 2020).

