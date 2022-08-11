Chance Saturday to watch and learn about meteors, space

Metro Vancouver event takes place in Aldergrove Bowl starting at 8 p.m. on Aug. 13

An opportunity to watch the Perseid meteor shower and learn from astronomers takes place Saturday, Aug. 13 at Aldergrove Regional Park.

Visitors who attend the meteor shower watch will be able to chat with astronomers and space enthusiasts whose telescopes will be aimed at the skies. There will also be a unique planet walk on lantern-lit trails, featuring activities such as black light skits.

The event typically runs from 8 to 11 p.m. with event entry free or by donation.

Visitors can bring a blanket to lay back on and watch ‘shooting stars’ and learn how to find constellations.

Online registration and payment can be done through Metro Vancouver’s website.

Tickets are also available through Eventbrite.

Camping will be available, at a cost of $20 per tent or recreational vehicle. Book and pay through the Metro Vancouver website. Due to the fire risk, there is no smoking, campfires, gas camp stoves, briquette or generator use allowed. There’s other restrictions, such as no alcohol nor drugs. The complete list is on the Metro Van website.

The overnight camping will offer an opportunity to extend the stargazing experience.

Campers can show up as early as 5 p.m. on Saturday to set up. The gates close at 11 p.m.

The entrance to the event is at Aldergrove Bowl, 685 Lefeuvre Rd., Abbotsford.

This event is presented with Royal Astronomical Society of Canada.

