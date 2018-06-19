Monty McCallum and Paul Frost created the Stay Gold Custom Car Show last year. (Langley Advance files)

Changes afoot to grow year two of mental health car show in Langley

Second annual Langley event expands to help a local school and those with mental health issues.

Relocating to a new venue, adding in many more custom cars – including a few jaw-dropping high-end luxury vehicles – incorporating live entertainment, hosting a hopping contest for low riders, and partnering with a local school are all steps aimed at upping the ante at the second annual Stay Gold Custom Car Show this weekend.

This charity event, raising money for mental health, is expected to grow exponentially this year, said co-coordinator Paul Frost.

Last year’s inaugural show, held in the pouring rain and pulled together in only a few months, saw about 80 cars registered and attracted a few hundred spectators.

With an optimistic weather forecast in the offing for Sunday, the relocation to H.D. Stafford Middle School and the subsequent elimination of rental fees, plus extensive efforts being made to expand the car registrations, Frost is predicts there will be at least a couple hundred vehicles taking part and potentially thousands of spectators coming out for Stay Gold.

Frost, along with his buddy Monty McCallum, chose to create this event in honour of a friend who they’ve since lost – Ken Laviolette.

Lavoilette had been struggling with a number of health issues, and it was his efforts to get counselling – and the financial barriers that limited access for him (and so many others), that motivated the pair to conceive of Stay Gold, Frost explained.

Recognizing their friend’s need, these fellow automotive enthusiasts – working with other friends from the Strong Car Club – approached the Langley Community Services (LCS) to partner in developing a financial assistance program (in Lavoilette’s honour) that would help people with no extended medical or limited funds to get professional help in a timely manner.

Frost and McCallum then spawned Stay Gold, which in its first year raised close to $11,000 for LCS. Frost is optimistic they can more than double that amount, this time around.

“This year, all the changes, this will be a catalyst to bigger and better,” Frost said, noting proceeds from this and future events held with and at H.D. Stafford will be split between the school and the mental health fund at LCS.

Frost hopes to see attendance and funds raised from the event quadruple in just a few short years.

For more information, and to register, people can visit www.staygoldcustomcarshow.com.

Cars are expected to roll in starting at 9 a.m. on Sunday, June 24, with the fundraising event running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“It will be jam packed,” Frost said. “It should be a good, funfilled day.”

The event will also feature music from Brookswood Country Band and a DJ, running of a silent auction, and hosting of a hopping contest.

Related: Mental health car show in Langley becomes annual festivity

 

