Conceptual design of changes to sauna and hot tub at W.C. Blair (TOL image)

Changes will make W.C. Blair pool more accessible: Township

Latest renovations will improve access to the sauna and hot tub

While the pool at the W.C. Blair Recreation Centre is wheelchair-accessible and so are the changing rooms, the same isn’t true of the hot tub and sauna at the Murrayville facility located in the 22200 block of Fraser Highway.

Named after former Township mayor Bill Blair, the 35,000 square foot indoor facility is the oldest indoor pool in the Township, having first opened its doors on Dec. 12, 1986.

When it underwent a massive renovation in 2018, updates included new, easier-to-use entrance steps into the pool that replaced a portable set of stairs for people with mobility issues were using.

Now, more changes are coming that will make it easier to access the hot tub and the sauna at the pool.

READ ALSO: Photos: W.C. Blair pool is back, and it was missed

Improvements are being made to the hot tub and sauna as part of the pool’s annual maintenance closure, which started on Saturday, Feb. 22 and will run until March 15.

Plans are for the pool to reopen March 16, a Monday, but renovations to the hot tub and sauna will take longer.

They will remain closed for renovations through May.

The pool, hot tub, and sauna at W.C. Blair Recreation Centre will close for annual maintenance February 22 – March 15. The pool reopens March 16. Hot tub and sauna closures will extend through May.

An online notice posted by the Township advises swimmers to consider using Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre or Walnut Grove Community Centre during the closure.

READ ALSO: A quarter century of riding the wave

Pool schedules can be viewed online at: https://www.tol.ca/recreation-culture/calendars/

