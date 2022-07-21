Charity Aldergrove thrift store growing

Fibromyalgia Well Spring Foundation now has warehouse, too – albeit it for limited public hours

Langley City Councillor Rosemary Wallace cut the ribbon to officially open the new warehouse facility for Fibromyalgia Well Spring Foundation on Fraser Highway in Aldergrove on Saturday. With her are volunteer Bonny Kernel (left) and executive director Cheryl Young (right). The warehouse allows the foundation to store all its donations in one place, and will particularly be useful for storing furniture. Hours are restricted because it is a warehouse, but it will be open to the public Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Special to The Star)

By Frank Bucholtz/Special to Aldergrove Star

Fibromyalgia Well Spring Foundation officially opened a new warehouse Saturday.

The warehouse is located at #2- 26004 Fraser Hwy.

Executive director Cheryl Young said it fills a big need for both the foundation and the Aldergrove community.

“We found we had a lot of things in various storage units, which had been donated to us. Our thrift shop is not large enough to have everything there, and obtaining a bigger store did not work for us,” she told The Star.

“Now we have the warehouse set up, and it is gorgeous.”

The warehouse has a lot of furniture available for purchase. Young said that the foundation has heard from many Aldergrove residents that it is hard to dispose of good used furniture, and it has also heard that many people who are moving need furniture.

It aims to fill the gap.

Because it is part of a warehouse complex, it will not be open to the public daily.

The landlord has given the foundation permission to open to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donations can also be dropped off at the warehouse by making advance arrangements at 778-278-3697.

The foundation has usually taken part in the Aldergrove Fair, which took place this past weekend. It wasn’t able to do so because of the warehouse opening, but Young said having more people in town for the fair ensured that there was a good turnout at the warehouse Saturday.

The warehouse has much more than furniture. Young said there is a good selection of vintage books and vintage dolls on the second floor.

She said Aldergrove has been very supportive of the foundation and it is definitely “home.” The foundation also operates a thrift store at 2978 272 Street, which is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Its office is also located there.

A long-term goal of the foundation is to provide supportive living to people suffering with fibromyalgia.

More details about the foundation are available on its website: fibromyalgiawellspringfoundation.org

