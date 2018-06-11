Charity poker event a success

An Aldergrove charity poker event outdid last year’s results.

The second annual Mangat Family Poker Tournament raised close to $4,000 for the BC Cancer Foundation and Boundary Bay Animal Hospital Oncology Department.

Numerous sponsors provided prizes for the event, held at the Aldergrove Legion Branch 265 Reception Hall on June 2.

The poker night event is held in conjunction with the Davinder Basra Memorial Softball Tournament, taking place July 28-29 at Softball City. This tournament has raised over $70,000 for the cause in the past 15 years.