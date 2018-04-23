Cheers to Langley’s children’s charity

Sip some wine, enjoy some appies and support the Langley Child Development Centre at Redwoods Golf Course this Friday, April 27.

The 12th annual Cheers for Charity wine tasting fundraiser takes place from 7 to 10 p.m. and includes a silent and live auction, door prizes, wine tasting from wines around the world.

The Langley Child Development Centre offers a range of support services and programs for Langley infants, children and youth with special needs.

Childhood development programs and services are offered to help parents, service providers and family members.

Tickets to the Cheers for Charity wine night are $60 and can be bought at eventbrite.ca.