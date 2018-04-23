Cheers to Langley’s children’s charity

Langley Child Development Centre hosts wine tasting fundraiser this Friday, April 27

Sip some wine, enjoy some appies and support the Langley Child Development Centre at Redwoods Golf Course this Friday, April 27.

The 12th annual Cheers for Charity wine tasting fundraiser takes place from 7 to 10 p.m. and includes a silent and live auction, door prizes, wine tasting from wines around the world.

The Langley Child Development Centre offers a range of support services and programs for Langley infants, children and youth with special needs.

Childhood development programs and services are offered to help parents, service providers and family members.

Tickets to the Cheers for Charity wine night are $60 and can be bought at eventbrite.ca.

Previous story
VIDEO: British invasion draws record crowd to Fort Langley

Just Posted

Summer water restrictions begin May 1

Township of Langley drinking water conservation plan starts May 1

Crime Briefs: Stolen church tent, loan fraud and missing chipper

Langley RCMP release photos of suspects and stolen goods

VIDEO: Langley-based Fraser Valley Fusion captures Gold at invitational

Team defeats older opponents to take top spot

VIDEO: British invasion draws record crowd to Fort Langley

British car owners and enthusiasts alike turned out in droves for the 13th annual St. George’s show.

VIDEO: Fight in Poland helps solidify Langley boxer’s cred

Sarah Pucek travelled halfway around the globe to do battle with the world featherweight champ.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

UPDATED: 9 killed, 16 injured after van hits pedestrians in Toronto

Toronto police say nine people have died and 16 are injured

Protesters argue both sides of B.C.’s SOGI curriculum at teachers’ union office

The sexual orientation and gender identity program was launched as a pilot project last year

Star Calendar

Upcoming events and activities in Aldergrove and area

Prankster broadcasts fake nuclear threat in Winnipeg

The audio recording on Sunday warned of a nuclear attack against Canada and the United States

ICBC reform aims to slow rising car insurance costs

‘Pain and suffering’ payouts to be capped, major injury limit to double

Saskatchewan introduces law to allow control of oil, gas exports

The Prairie province has already said it is supporting Alberta in a dispute with B.C. over the Trans Mountain pipeline

Wood chipper stolen

Truck recovered in Aldergrove but wood chipper wasn’t found

Surrey mom haunted by thought son was killed over soccer ball

The family of Surrey’s Devon Allaire-Bell appealing to public for help to solve his murder

Most Read