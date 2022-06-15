Childhood leukemia survivor celebrates 5 years cancer free thanks to blood donors

Kira Hall, and her entire family, are encouraging people to donate blood. It saved her life and her family shares that story during national blood donor week (June 12-18). (Special to Langley Advance Times) Kira Hall turns 10 this year, and her parents credit blood donors with helping ensure she’s alive today by donating. (Special to Langley Advance Times) Kira Hall, and her entire family (little brother, Gavin, and parents Curt and Meaghan), are encouraging people to donate blood. It saved her life and her family shares that story during national blood donor week (June 12-18). (Special to Langley Advance Times) Kira Hall’s father, Const. Curt Hall, is a regular blood donor after learning a few years ago – first hand – what the donation means to the lives of so many. He made a donation just last month. (Langley RCMP Tweet/Special to Langley Advance Times)

By Robyn Roste/Special to Langley Advance Times

Nine-year-old Kira Hall has just achieved an important milestone. She’s five years cancer free.

“She just passed the five-year mark so she’s considered cured from leukemia,” explained her dad.

After being diagnosed in 2014, Kira underwent nearly three years of treatment and had at least 14 blood transfusions during that time.

Her parents, Curtis and Meaghan Hall, feel indebted to those who donated blood so that Kira, and so many others, could be supported during treatment.

They now pay it forward through donating blood and encouraging others to do the same.

“My wife and I never really realized how important blood was to donate, until we got dropped into that situation where it was needed to save a life,” said Curt, a community police officer for Langley City.

In August, Kira will celebrate her 10th birthday, something that would not be possible if she hadn’t received blood transfusions during her leukemia treatments.

Kira is a Grade 4 student at Richard Bulpitt Elementary, and enjoys crafts, drawing, colouring, and loves swimming. None of this would have been possible without blood donors, and the youngster knows that.

“Donating blood is so important because it saved my life,” she shared.

Canadian Blood Services reports it can take upwards of five blood donors to help one child undergoing cancer treatment, and up to eight donors per week to help a child with leukemia. The World Health Organization reports there are more than 2.5 billion people worldwide in need of blood and blood products.

Through the course of the pandemic, the number of people across Canada donating blood regularly decreased by more than 30,000. And since April, the national blood inventory has declined by 25 per cent. This shortage is why the Hall’s are advocating for Canadians to make lifesaving blood donations a part of their regular routine.

“Donating blood is pretty quick and painless,” Curt said.

”You’re given lots of support from the blood services staff to make it through it. They’re thankful for what you’re doing, and they even remember you when you come back.”

Back in March, Curt used the GiveBlood app to organize a group donation event.

Many of his colleagues participated and joined his pledge-based Partners for Life group called Team Princess Kira.

The GiveBlood app helps donors in Canada book, manage, and keep track of their donations. It sends reminders when it’s time to donate again, books appointments, and connects donors with the nearest donor centre.

“It’s important to spread the word about how in need we are for blood. It might save a life,” Curt said.

June 12-18 is National Blood Donor Week. During this time, Canadian Blood Services will #ShineALight on the importance of blood donors in the hopes of recruiting 100,000 new donors this year.

“I want everyone to know how low the numbers are for people donating,” he said. “If this helps get a few people to come out then I’ve done my job.”

To learn more about donating blood and to book an appointment visit blood.ca.

For those who have never donated before, and are well, eligible to donate, and able to leave home, the Hall family put out a plea: Please book and honour the appointment to help patients.

The next local clinics on the books in Langley include one at Walnut Grove Lutheran Church on Friday, June 17, another at the Church in the Valley on June 21, one July 2 at Willoughby Christian Reformed Church, another July 17 at Blacklock Fine Arts Elementary, another at Church in the Valley on July 19, and finally, one July 30 at Parkside Centennial Elementary.

