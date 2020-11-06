Children’s grief in spotlight in blue light campaign

Helping children deal with grief is the focus of a workshop for Children’s Grief Awareness Day

The Langley Hospice Society is encouraging local residents and businesses to shine a blue light on Nov. 19 for Children’s Grief Awareness Day. (Hospice society poster)

The Langley Hospice Society is hoping people take part in the annual blue light campaign even during the coronavirus pandemic.

Paint the Town Blue is the way the local society sines a light on Children’s Grief Awareness Day, which is Nov. 19 this year.

People are being asked to turn on a blue light in their homes or businesses to show support. Participants can use the social media hashtags #CGAD2020 or #PaintthetownBLUE.

The hospice society is also offering support for children experiencing grief through a special online workshop.

“The workshop is intended for participants from the Langley, Aldergrove, Fort Langley and Cloverdale area,” said Shannon Todd Booth, the hospice society manager for communications and fund development.

Companioning Grieving Children and Teens During Challenging Times is the name of the workshop that takes place from 3 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19. As with so many events since the pandemic, the workshop will be online.

“A link and log-in information will be proved to all registered participants,” she explained.

Alysha Lacey is a program director at the Dougy Center: The National Center for Grieving Children and Families. She will lead the workshop that explores how to companion and support children and teens who are grieving. Practical strategies to assist and support grieving children and youth will be discussed.

People can register online to take part. Register here.

For more information, call the society at 604-530-1115 or email: info@langleyhospice.com.

