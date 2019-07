Childrens’ schedule for the 107th Aldergrove Fair weekend

Face painting, balloon shaping, reptile handling – fair times you need to know

This year’s fair has a kidzone that includes a community stage, hosted by the Langley Arts Council and sponsored by Trudi Campen of Don’s Auto Body.

Saturday

Kidzone

10:00 am to 5:00 pm – Mike the Reptile Guy

10:00 am to 2:00 pm – Face Painting by Gabrielle Strauss

12:00 pm to 3:00 pm – Balloon Shaping (sponsored by Jodi Steeves, ReMax)

Community Stage

10:30 am – Ribbon Dancing

11:30 am – Twiggly Wiggly

12:45 pm – Yeeri the Magician

2:00 pm – Janine Family Fun Concert

3:15 pm – Cambree Lovesy

Sunday

Kidzone

10:00 am to 4:00 pm – Mike the Reptile Guy

10:00 am to 2:00 pm – Photo Booth space theme

12:00 pm to 3:00 pm – Balloon Shaping (sponsored by Jodi Steeves, ReMax)

Community Stage

10:15 am – MayDay Club Youth Choir

11:00 am – Asi Somos

12:30 pm – Janine Family Fun Concert

1:45 pm – Yeeri the Magician

2:45 pm – Cambree Lovesy

3:30 pm – Ribbon Dancing