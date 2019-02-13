Jeff Baker grabbed this photo part way through a big job.

Chillin’ in Langley

We asked readers to show us what they encountered in their neighbourhoods during the recent snows.

The snow that fell in the Lower Mainland starting Sunday forced people to use skills common to residents in the rest of Canada.

Typically snow doesn’t stick around on the South Coast, thanks to lots of rain to wash it away. And typically, the Vancouver area gets an average of five centimetres of snow per day on days when it falls in February. Snow accumulations of 25 cm or more are rare.

So here’s a selection of photos from local residents and what they saw in their neighbourhoods when heavy snows hit Langley.

 

On Facebook, Suzie Sevigny posted: Brrrrr. Who turned off the heat?

Carolyn Rose submitted this downtown Langley City photo when we asked residents what they were seeing in their neighbourhoods.

Desiree Boehm-Cairns Tweeted a safety message with help from a four-legged friend - Bundle up.

This sunny photo was sent in by Michael McGarry.

Facbebook posting by Heather Turner: My husband. Frosty the Snowman. Lol

Heidi Dosch showed what many motorists encountered.

Some friends of Jessica Blouin were happy for a romp.

Brookswood snowfall was shown by Kerri Thomas.

Jin Seo showed us Willoughby.

Sophie Lin sent along a photo from the Trinity Western University campus.

Mary-Anne VanderHorst sent in a photo of an igloo that someone made.

Several families headed to Williams Park on the recent snow days to enjoy sledding. (Kevin Snyder photo)

Kevin Snyder sent in this photo of friends Kelsey, Maya and Maelle tobaganning in Williams Park.

