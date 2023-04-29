Chilliwack pet food company donates 460,000 kitty meals to support cats in need across Canada

A Chilliwack-based pet food company is helping feed cats in need with its biggest donation to date.

Petcurean is donating 460,000 meals of premium cat food to rescue groups and pet food banks from coast to coast. The food is being shipped on 110 pallets to 89 organizations across Canada, including several in Chilliwack, Surrey, Abbotsford and Maple Ridge.

The donation marks Petcurean’s largest cat food donation ever and coincides with National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day (April 30) and National Pet Month, which is in May.

“Pets are important members of our families and it is our responsibility to support them when they are in need,” said Christine Mallier, Petcurean sustainability and community relations manager. “We know this need is ongoing – especially for our dogs and cats who have not yet found their forever home – which is why we regularly look for ways to step up.”

The cross-Canada donation is the company’s latest initiative as part of their ongoing efforts to give back to the communities they serve, including through support of rescues and other community groups caring for cats in need.

Petcurean’s donation comes at a time when an increasing number of animals are taken in by shelters and rescues. In addition, rising inflation and overall cost of living has led to further impacts resulting in pet parents needing additional support.

RELATED: Rescue organizations ‘drowning in cats’ due to lack of pet-friendly housing in Chilliwack

“This donation could not have come at a better time as the cat rescues we work with are struggling with an increasing number of cat colonies,” said Elizabeth Pierce of Westies in Need, a volunteer rescue group in Ontario and Quebec. “Together, with Petcurean, we’re able to make a difference in helping these animals.”

Here’s a full list of organizations in B.C. that will be receiving some of the donation:

Gwaii Animal Helpline (Haida Gwaii)

Friends in Need Food Bank (Maple Ridge)

Katie’s Place (Maple Ridge)

Heart and Soul Dog and Cat Rescue (Abbotsford)

Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven (Chilliwack)

Chilliwack Pet Food Bank (Chilliwack)

Skwah First Nation Food Bank (Chilliwack)

Surrey Community Cat Coalition (Surrey)

Surrey Food Bank Society (Surrey)

Surrey Urban Mission (Surrey)

Animal Food Bank (Kelowna)

In addition to this list, four small rescues in the Lower Mainland are also included. Plus, several of these organizations support other organizations with donations such as this, making it a much bigger footprint.

“We are proud to be able to give back to rescue groups in our communities – both in major cities and remote areas – and encourage others to help in any way they can, so that together we can show our love to as many pets as possible,” Mallier said.

Over the last 24 years, Petcurean has donated more than 5.4 million meals of dog and cat food, supporting over 2,000 rescues, shelters and community groups across Canada, USA, Europe and Asia.

Do you have something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Animal SheltersCatsDonation