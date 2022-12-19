Christmas celebrated at new Langley Hospice

More room to celebrate the season

Hospice Palliative Support Coordinator Angela Elemans, with the decorate Christmas tree and fireplace in the family lounge, seen during a Saturday, Dec. 17 visit to the new 15-bedroom Doug and Fran MacDonald Langley Hospice Residence. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley’s hospice is celebrating its first Christmas in its new building.

A visit on Saturday, Dec. 17, revealed a tree with lights standing at the entrance, a donation from the Dogwood Christmas Tree Farm.

Inside, there were more Christmas trees, and festive decorations everywhere, the result of hours of effort by volunteers.

Families of residents had also decorated some rooms as well.

Langley Hospice Society Executive Director Shannon Todd Booth said carolers dropped by on Dec. 9, and were to return on Dec. 20.

“We’re really excited about being able to decorate and celebrate with the community,” Todd Booth told the Langley Advance Times.

A donated Christmas tree stands by the entrance to the new Langley Hospice on Saturday, Dec. 17, which is celebrating its first Christmas since it opened. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Doug and Fran MacDonald Langley Hospice Residence was officially opened in May of this year — a brand-new 16,000-square-foot building on 52nd Avenue just down the hill from Langley Memorial Hospital.

The new 15-bed hospice replaces and upgrades the previous 10-bed facility.

Despite the limitations of the old hospice, Todd Booth remembers it with fondness.

“People made it a special space,” Todd Booth recalled.

“As small as it was, it had a lot of heart and we hope that carried over,” Todd Booth remarked, adding “we are grateful every day for the [new] space we have.”

At the new building, every room is private, with doorways that lead to the outdoors.

There is a spa room with a specialized bath, blanket warmers, private washrooms, handwashing stations in the hall, and, for first time, a dining room with a full-service commercial kitchen that can make customized meals from scratch, a big upgrade from the old hospice which had to serve the same pre-made meals used in hospital wards.

Hospice Palliative Support Coordinator Angela Elemans shows one of the residents room in the new hospice. All are roomier, private, and come with an outdoor patio. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Saturday, Hospice Palliative Support Coordinator Angela Elemans pointed out the well-decorated trees in both the family fireside lounge and a children’s room that has extra soundproofing, along with many other seasonal touches like a miniature Christmas village in a patient comfort care area,where families can retrieve warm blankets, ice water or other patient comforts for their loved ones.

An “art cart” allows residents to fill out pre-made cards, or make their own.

“We can mail them, or give them to their loved ones when they visit,” Elemans said.

For Christmas, there will be turkey with al the trimmings, fresh-made on site for staff, volunteers and families, Elemans said.

“We’re really getting into the festive spirit.,” Elemans remarked.

“Its nice to have a space that can accommodate the festivities.”

When, sometimes, people tell her it must be sad to be in a hospice that provides end-of-life care, Elemans gently corrects them.

“This place is full of life and energy” she tells them, “we like to call it rest-of-life care.”

