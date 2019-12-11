Christmas comes alive in Aldergrove this Saturday

There were Princesses aplenty along with Santa and Mrs. Claus, ballon animals and face painting at last year’s Elks kid’s Christmas Party. (Aldergrove Star files)

For more than 25 years, the Elks and Aldergrove Fair Association have offered various no-cost Christmas celebrations for Aldergrove children and their families.

The community has come to eagerly anticipate the Elks annual kid’s Christmas party and subsequent Light-Up Christmas Parade that brightens up the downtown core.

On Saturday (Dec. 14), Santa, Mrs. Claus, their elves, face-painter Madame Butterfly, and other storytellers will join together and again make the holiday season come alive for children.

Current Elks president, Guy Whitford, said the club’s 25 members, some of whom own their own businesses in the community, some whom are retired – all “live to see the smiles on the kid’s faces” during the party.

“We’re a small group of men and women who have made it our sole mission to support children in our community who need help,” Whitford added.

During the year, Aldergrove’s Elks chapter partnered with Langley RCMP and Save-On-Foods to hand out grocery vouchers to local families in need.

On Saturday, a similar kindness will be seen as parents and children receive special toques, indulge in hot chocolate and hot dogs donated by Save-On-Foods, and experience a fun-filled afternoon of Christmas magic, gifts, and games.

Every child that visits Santa will receive a small goodie bag. Elks members will hand out candy canes to everyone in sight, Whitford chuckled. The party – which starts at 3:30 p.m. at the Aldergrove legion hall and runs until 5:30 p.m. – leaves more than enough time for families to bundle up to go out and witness Aldergrove’s annual Christmas parade at 6 p.m.

Music and lights in store

“We are very excited to be celebrating our 26th annual Christmas Light-Up parade this year,” said parade chair Karen Long.

“Join us for a full day of Christmas activities with your friends and family and share in the special spirit of Christmas,” Long encouraged.

Whether the weather is rain, clear skies, or snow, starting at Fraser Highway and 271 Street and continuing onto 273rd Street, families can enjoy the lights and music.

This year, a parade after party at the Vineyard Church (27309 Fraser Hwy.) will offer hot chocolate and cookies along with face painting, entertainment and children’s crafts provided by Home Hardware, Langley Arts Council and the Aldergrove library.

Other sponsors of the parade include Langley Township, Valley Traffic Systems, Aldergrove Business Association, Aldergrove Credit Union, Otter Co-op, Jodi Steeves ReMax, Sunrise Washrooms and Aldergrove Vineyard Church.