There were Princesses aplenty along with Santa and Mrs. Claus, ballon animals and face painting at last year’s Elks kid’s Christmas Party. (Aldergrove Star files)

Christmas comes alive in Aldergrove this Saturday

26th annual Elks Kid’s Christmas party and Christmas Light-Up Parade in motion

For more than 25 years, the Elks and Aldergrove Fair Association have offered various no-cost Christmas celebrations for Aldergrove children and their families.

The community has come to eagerly anticipate the Elks annual kid’s Christmas party and subsequent Light-Up Christmas Parade that brightens up the downtown core.

On Saturday (Dec. 14), Santa, Mrs. Claus, their elves, face-painter Madame Butterfly, and other storytellers will join together and again make the holiday season come alive for children.

Current Elks president, Guy Whitford, said the club’s 25 members, some of whom own their own businesses in the community, some whom are retired – all “live to see the smiles on the kid’s faces” during the party.

“We’re a small group of men and women who have made it our sole mission to support children in our community who need help,” Whitford added.

During the year, Aldergrove’s Elks chapter partnered with Langley RCMP and Save-On-Foods to hand out grocery vouchers to local families in need.

On Saturday, a similar kindness will be seen as parents and children receive special toques, indulge in hot chocolate and hot dogs donated by Save-On-Foods, and experience a fun-filled afternoon of Christmas magic, gifts, and games.

RELATED: Grocery gift cards give struggling Aldergrove families ‘a leg up’

Every child that visits Santa will receive a small goodie bag. Elks members will hand out candy canes to everyone in sight, Whitford chuckled. The party – which starts at 3:30 p.m. at the Aldergrove legion hall and runs until 5:30 p.m. – leaves more than enough time for families to bundle up to go out and witness Aldergrove’s annual Christmas parade at 6 p.m.

Music and lights in store

“We are very excited to be celebrating our 26th annual Christmas Light-Up parade this year,” said parade chair Karen Long.

“Join us for a full day of Christmas activities with your friends and family and share in the special spirit of Christmas,” Long encouraged.

Whether the weather is rain, clear skies, or snow, starting at Fraser Highway and 271 Street and continuing onto 273rd Street, families can enjoy the lights and music.

This year, a parade after party at the Vineyard Church (27309 Fraser Hwy.) will offer hot chocolate and cookies along with face painting, entertainment and children’s crafts provided by Home Hardware, Langley Arts Council and the Aldergrove library.

Other sponsors of the parade include Langley Township, Valley Traffic Systems, Aldergrove Business Association, Aldergrove Credit Union, Otter Co-op, Jodi Steeves ReMax, Sunrise Washrooms and Aldergrove Vineyard Church.

 

Aldergrove’s annual Christmas Light-Up Parade will brighten up Fraser Highway downtown with festive floats on Saturday, Dec. 14 starting at 6 p.m., including an Elks Santa float which has become a parade staple. (Aldergrove Star files)

Previous story
Tribute breakfast a Krause Berry Farm’s Christmas tradition

Just Posted

Hallmark holiday flicks highlight Langley

How many Langley locations can be spotted this year in Christmas movies-of-the-week?

Christmas comes alive in Aldergrove this Saturday

26th annual Elks Kid’s Christmas party and Christmas Light-Up Parade in motion

Tribute breakfast a Krause Berry Farm’s Christmas tradition

Happy husbands and friends flip flapjacks every year together for a cause

Cloverdale hospital could take pressure off Langley Memorial

Fraser Health says about 20 per cent of patients at LMH are from Surrey

Aldergrove Kodiaks sign two new forwards in push for victory

Teams hits a rough patch this December, currently faces a two-game loss

VIDEO: Octopus, bald eagle battle after bird ‘bites off more than it can chew’ in B.C. waters

B.C. crew films fight between the two feisty animals in Quatsino off north Vancouver Island

Process to identify those killed in Gabriola plane crash could take days

Canadian flight museum suggests Alex Bahlsen of Mill Bay died in Tuesday’s crash

Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

Up to 25 cm of snow is expected to fall in the region by Thursday

‘Honest mistake:’ RCMP says B.C. cannabis shop can keep image of infamous Mountie

Sam Steele wearing military, not RCMP uniform in image depicted in Jimmy’s Cannabis window

B.C. conservation officers put down fawn blinded by pellet gun on Vancouver Island

Young deer found near construction site in Hammond Bay area in Nanaimo, B.C.

Laid-off forest workers converge on B.C. legislature

Loggers call for action on strike, provincial stumpage

B.C. guide fined $2K in first conviction under new federal whale protection laws

Scott Babcock found guilty of approaching a North Pacific humpback whale at less than 100 metres

Feds urge Air Canada to fix booking problems as travel season approaches

The airline introduced the new reservation system more than three weeks ago

Almost 14,000 Canadians killed by opioids since 2016: new national study

17,000 people have been hospitalized for opioid-related poisoning

Most Read