CHRISTMAS FUN: Langley has lots of holiday events for all ages

Christmas fun is a listing of holiday events in Langley published during the Christmas season.

Send details about Langley events and activities related to the holiday season to datebook@langleyadvancetimes.com. (Black Press Media files)

Contact event organizers with any questions, including costs, age limits, and COVID precautions for in-person events.

Pet or animal photos with Santa: Urban Safari Rescue Society offers opportunity to take photos with Santa every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas. $10 plus regular admission. Drop by between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at 1375 176th St. Can bring a pet or can have a photo taken with one of the reptiles and animals in care of the society. Info: Urban Safari Rescue Society on Facebook.

First Christmas Experience: CLA church hosting interactive family-oriented event 6 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 9, 10 and 11. Free admission outdoor event that tells the tale of the first Christmas. Warm drinks and treats available. RSVP: clachurch.com.

Winter Wonderland: Inclusion Langley Society invites the public to visit noon to 6 p.m. on Dec. 8. Free admission but public asked to bring a new unwrapped toy, gift card, or gift suitable for a teen. All donations go to the Langley Christmas Bureau. Enjoy refreshments, lights and inflatables, and greetings from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Drive-thru format at 23535 44th Ave. Info: 604-534-8611.

Make a Holiday Button: Everyone can visit the Aldergrove Library for button making 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. Pick a holiday design or colour one and staff will make it into a button to take home. Info: fvrl.bc.ca.

African Artisan Market: Tegemeza Support Society market is at 19814 34A Ave. from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 10, offering handmade African Christmas, gift and home decor items. Proceeds go to supporting and providing education and training to disadvantaged children and families in Kenya. Info: www.tegemeza.org.

Winter Market: Kwantlen First Nation community craft fair is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the cultural centre on McMillan Island, 23907 Gabriel Lane.

Light Up Parade: Aldergrove Christmas parade and family fest is 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Public can enjoy entertainment, refreshments, selfies with Santa (4:30 to 5:30 p.m.) the parade at 6 p.m. Businesses and community groups invited to sign up to be in the parade: aldergrovefair.ca or info@aldergrovefair.ca.

Themes of Christmas: Langley Ukulele Ensemble concert starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 in the Chief Sepass Theatre, 9096 Trattle St. Tickets at eventbrite.ca (event 444690279597).

Musica Intima: vocal ensemble concert called Winter Patterns is at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 in the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church. Tickets: $10 to $40, available at musicaintima.org.

Christmas Market: Handmade crafts available at the market that runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 10 in the Aldergrove branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, 26607 Fraser Hwy.

Christmas Memories: Opus One Women’s Choir concert starts at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the George Preston Recreation Centre, 20699 42nd Ave. Tickets: $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, and free for those younger than 18. Available from members or at the door. Info: Facebook Opus One Women’s Choir.

Book Drive: Bring in a new or gently used children’s book to participating Starbucks Nov. 25 to Dec. 11 and receive a free child’s hot chocolate. Books support the Langley Literacy Network, Literacy Matters Abbotsford, Mission Literacy in Motion and the Chilliwack Learning Society. Participating: Clayton, Jericho, Brookswood, Valley, Willowbrook, 208th and Fraser, 216th and Fraser, 264th and Fraser, and Fraser Station.

Christmas Concert: Vancouver Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet performs an evening of Christmas music and carols in a concert at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12 in the Langley Canadian Reformed Church, 21804 52nd Ave. Tickets: $20 for adults and children admitted free. Info:

Animal sponsorships: Critter Care Wildlife Society, a local rehabilitation shelter, offers sponsorship of the animals in care for $25 until Dec. 15. Shelter relies solely on donations. Info: www.crittercarewildlife.org.

Seventh annual Toy Drive: Infinite Expansion Foundation is hosting a toy drive to benefit the Ishtar Women’s Resource Society. Make a donation of new clothes, gift cards, and non-perishables until Dec. 12. Info: 604-446-2444 or infiniteexpansionfoundation.ca.

Christmas storytime: Pajama storytime will have a holiday theme Thursday, Dec. 15 at the Muriel Arnason Library. Children can wear PJs to the 6 p.m. where there will be stories, songs, rhymes and more. Free. Info: fvrl.bc.ca.

Toy Drive: Deadline to drop off is 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15. Toy drive supports BC Children’s Hospital Foundation. Accepted are cash, small denomination gift cards, new toys, and games. Drop off at Unit 103 8411 200th St. Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Carolling at Popup Park: Burn 24/7 Lower Mainland hosts an evening of family-oriented fun with Christmas carols and songs, and worship from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 at the Fort Langley pop-up park, 9148 Glover Rd. Free. Fire pits to stay warm and free hot chocolate offered. Info: @burn247/lowermainlandbc on Insta.

Music for the Season: Langley Community Music School concert is at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 in the Rose Gellert Hall, 4899 207th St. Tickets: $22 for adults, $20 for seniors and $10 for students. Patrons can make a cash donation at the door to the Langley Christmas Bureau or a non-perishable food donation. Info: LangleyMusic.com.

Christmas concerts: Langley Community Chorus presents holiday music from various genres in shows at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 in the Willoughby Christian Reformed Church, 20525 72nd Ave., and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 at the United Churches of Langley Murrayville, 21562 Old Yale Rd. Tickets: $20 for adults, children 12 and younger admitted free. Info: www.langleychorus.org.

Christmas Tales: Christmas pageant at Bez Arts Hub, 20230 64th Ave., is from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 20 and 21. Doors and concession open at 7 p.m. Comedy, music, commentary and more mix in the tale by storyteller Justyn Rees and Ross Rosen. Tickets: $35 general admission, $55 generous ticket (supports others), $15 low or limited income. Streaming option available. Info: bezartshub.com.

Holiday Youth Market: Encompass Support Services Society, Langley Youth Hub and the City of Langley invite youth 12 to 24 to the youth market at Douglas Recreation Centre, 20550 Douglas Cres., on Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 2 to 6 p.m. There’s hot beverages, a holiday meal, crafts, hygiene kits, stockings and gifts. Pre-register by calling 604-546-1130.

Christmas social: Langley Seniors in Action is turning their December hub meeting into a social on Dec. 21. Stop by at 10 a.m. for coffee, treats and entertainment at the Langley Senior Resources Society, 20605 51B Ave. Info: langleyseniorsinaction.ca.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas escape room: Kids must register in advance for special game where a series of puzzles unlock the secret of where the Grinch hid the Murial Arnason Library’s Christmas star. Play anytime during library hours on Tuesday, Dec. 20, Wednesday, Dec. 21 and Thursday, Dec. 22. Info: fvrl.bc.ca.

Groups are welcome to submit information about upcoming community events in Langley. Click here. Publication is at the discretion of the newspaper, and host groups are responsible for keeping their information up to date.

