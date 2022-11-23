CHRISTMAS FUN: Langley’s holiday activities have begun

Christmas fun is a listing of holiday events in Langley published during the Christmas season.

Contact event organizers with any questions, including costs, age limits, and COVID precautions for in-person events.

Seventh annual Toy Drive: Infinite Expansion Foundation is hosting a toy drive to benefit the Ishtar Women’s Resource Society. Make a donation of new clothes, gift cards, and non-perishables until Dec. 12. Info: 604-446- 2444 or infiniteexpansionfoundation.ca.

Celebrity Christmas Food and Toy Drive: Hockey stars Gino Odjick and Kirk McLean will be at a special event 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24 at the Shoppers Drug Mart in Murrayville for the Andy Bhatti Interventions and Survivors Supporting Survivors fundraiser benefitting Sophie’s Place Child & Youth Advocacy Centre, and the Centre for Child Development. Hockey players signing autographs for donations of cash, non-perishable food, or unwrapped toys for children.

Winter Market: Richard Bulpitt Elementary event is Friday Nov. 25 from 5 to 9 p.m. with local vendors, concessions, and door prizes. Santa visits from 7 to 9 p.m. Admission is by donation, and 50 per cent of all proceeds raised go to the Langley Food Bank.

Suites and carols: Trinity Western University orchestra concert of Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony and more starts at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 25 in the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 20097 72nd Ave. Info: music@twu.ca.

Christmas Craft Fair: Riverside Calvary Chapel, 20178 96th Ave., has a fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26. More than 30 vendors and a concession.

Magic of Christmas Toy Run: Bring an unwrapped toy for a child to the second annual memorial toy run in honour of Bradley McPherson on Nov. 26. Event runs noon to 4 p.m. at Murray Creek Ranch, 3652 216th St. Enjoy visits with Santa and photos, a hot chocolate station for kids and whisky tasting for adults, hot dogs, and more. Info: burnoutsinthesky.com.

Holiday Market: Gordon Greenwood Elementary, 9175 206th St., has a market room 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, with more than 30 vendors, food and drink trucks, raffles, and more.

Pet photos with Santa: Langley Animal Protection Society benefits from Club OpenRoad fundraiser at Mini Langley, 6025 Collection Dr., from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27. Book professional photos in advance at eventbrite.ca (event 465172091247).

A Very Merry Christmas Market: Admission is a non-perishable donation to the food bank for the market at the Langley Golf Centre, 21550 44th Ave., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, and Wednesday, Nov. 30 from 2 to 8 p.m. each day.

Holiday Magic: Fort Langley holiday events kick off at 11 a.m. on Dec. 3 with children’s performer Penny Pom Pom in the Fort Langley Community Hall. Tree lighting by Santa starts at 5 p.m. Santa arrives by canoe and leads a procession up to the hall for the lighting and entertainment. Free events but reserve a spot to see Penny at info@fortlangleycommunityhall.com.

Magic of Christmas Festival: Langley City hosting free public festival noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Timms Community Centre, 20399 Douglas Cres. In lieu of Christmas parade, community has crafts for kids and adults, a letter to Santa booth, live ice carving and snow sculptures, a beer garden, food trucks, visits with Santa, live entertainment, Langley Arts Council artisan market, Downtown Langley Business Association draw for $500 in Downtown Dollars, a holidays lights scavenger hunt, and more. Info. langleycity.ca.

Christmas Craft Sale: Brookswood Seniors Centre sale is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 3 at 19899 36th Ave.

Christmas Craft Fair: Public invited to stop by Peterson Road Elementary, 23422 47th Ave., between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Dec. 3 for unique and local handmade items as well as lunch, treats, activities for kids, raffles, prizes, and more.

114th Annual Christmas Bazaar: St. George Anglican Church, 9160 Church St., hosts an event with a hot soup lunch, bake table, Christmas greenery, crafts, raffles, kids make and take crafts, and more from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Proceeds support various causes.

Themes of Christmas: Langley Ukulele Ensemble concert starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 in the Chief Sepass Theatre, 9096 Trattle St. Concert includes the Langley Children’s Choir. Tickets at eventbrite.ca.

Musica Intima: vocal ensemble concert called Winter Patterns is at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 in the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church. Tickets: $10 to $40, available at musicaintima.org.

Animal sponsorships: Critter Care Wildlife Society, a local rehabilitation shelter, offers sponsorship of the animals in care for $25 until Dec. 15. Shelter relies solely on donations. Info: www.crittercarewildlife.org.

