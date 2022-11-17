CHRISTMAS FUN: Langley’s holiday activities have begun

Christmas fun is a listing of holiday events in Langley published during the Christmas season.

Send details about Langley events and activities related to the holiday season to datebook@langleyadvancetimes.com. (Black Press Media files)

Contact event organizers with any questions, including costs, age limits, and COVID precautions for in-person events.

.

Seventh annual Toy Drive: Infinite Expansion Foundation is hosting a toy drive to benefit the Ishtar Women’s Resource Society. Make a donation of new clothes, gift cards, and non-perishables until Dec. 12 604-446- 2444 or infiniteexpansionfoundation.ca.

.

Walnut Grove Artisan Market: Local artists, food, artisan goods, and more available 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Walnut Grove Secondary. $2 admission to benefit school athletic department.

.

Christmas Market: West Langley Elementary PAC sale goes 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 19 at 9403 212th St. Admission by donation.

.

Christmas Craft Fair: Avalon Gardens, 22323 48 Ave., invites people to stop by from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 for all local vendors, a 50/50 raffle, door prizes, and a food truck between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Proceeds support the residents of the seniors residence.

.

St. George’s Christmas Market: Visit the church at 9160 Church St. between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Nov. 19 for vendors, home baking, gift baskets, a hot lunch, and more.

.

Craft Fair: Coghlan Fundamental Elementary, 4452, 256th St., has a fair on Nov. 19, running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

.

Christmas Market Extravaganza: The market features vendors, goodies, crafts, a 50/50 draw and concessions, and runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 19 in the Fort Langley Seniors Hall, 88th Avenue and Glover Road.

.

Christmas Auction: CARES cat shelter online auction starts at 8 a.m. on Nov. 19 and goes until 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. Info: https://www.32auctions.com/CARESCHRISTMAS2022.

.

Glamorama: Willowbrook Shopping Centre Charity Shopping Night is 7 to 10 p.m. on Nov. 19. Tickets are $40, available through mall website. Event is 19 and older. Net proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters Langley and the Rotary Club of Langley Central charitable works. In addition to live entertainment enjoy hors d’oeuves, wine tastings, special sales, prizes and draws, and more. Info: shopwillowbrook.com.

.

Volunteers needed: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley needs volunteers to help at the Glamorama Charity Shopping Night on Saturday, Nov. 19 between 6:30 and 10 p.m. Info: langley.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca.

.

Langley Christmas Market: Event runs 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20 at Willoughby Community Hall, 208th Street and 83rd Avenue.

.

Langley Christmas Tea: Thank You for Caring Society tea is1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Coast Hotel and Convention Centre ballroom. Fundraiser for local causes features high tea, live entertainment, auctions, and more. Tickets: $50 per person, available at thankyouforcaringsociety.com.

.

Celebrity Christmas Food and Toy Drive: Hockey stars Gino Odjick and Kirk McLean will be at a special event 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24 at the Shoppers Drug Mart in Murrayville for the Andy Bhatti Internventions and Survivors Supporting Survivors fundraiser benefitting Sophie’s Place Child & Youth Advocacy Centre, and the Centre for Child Development. Hockey players signing autographs for donations of cash, non-perishable food, or unwrapped toys for children.

.

Winter Market: Richard Bulpitt Elementary event is Friday Nov. 25 from 5 to 9 p.m. with local vendors, concessions, and door prizes. Santa visits from 7 to 9 p.m. Admission is by donation, and 50 per cent of all proceeds raised go to the Langley Food Bank.

.

Christmas Craft Fair: Riverside Calvary Chapel, 20178 96th Ave., has a fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26. More than 30 vendors and a concession.

.

Magic of Christmas Toy Run: Bring an unwrapped toy for a child to the second annual memorial toy run in honour of Bradley McPherson on Nov. 26. Event runs noon to 4 p.m. at Murray Creek Ranch, 3652 216th St. Enjoy visits with Santa and photos, a hot chocolate station for kids and whisky tasting for adults, hot dogs, and more. Info: burnoutsinthesky.com.

.

Pet photos with Santa: Langley Animal Protection Society benefits from Club OpenRoad fundraiser at Mini Langley, 6025 Collection Dr., from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27. Book professional photos in advance at eventbrite.ca (event 465172091247).

.

A Very Merry Christmas Market: Admission is a non-perishable donation to the food bank for the market at the Langley Golf Centre, 21550 44th Ave., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 2 to 8 p.m.

.

Christmas Craft Sale: Brookswood Seniors Centre sale is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 3 at 19899 36th Ave.

.

Christmas Craft Fair: Public invited to stop by Peterson Road Elementary, 23422 47th Ave., between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Dec. 3 for unique and local handmade items as well as lunch, treats, activities for kids, raffles, prizes and more.

.

114th Annual Christmas Bazaar: St. George Anglican Church, 9160 Church St., hosts an event with a hot soup lunch, bake table, Christmas greenery, crafts, raffles, kids make and take crafts, and more from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Proceeds support various causes.

.

Themes of Christmas: Langley Ukulele Ensemble concert starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 in the Chief Sepass Theatre, 9096 Trattle St. Tickets at eventbrite.ca.

.

Animal sponsorships: Critter Care Wildlife Society, a local rehabilitation shelter, offers sponsorship of the animals in care for $25 until Dec. 15. Shelter relies solely on donations. Info: www.crittercarewildlife.org.

.

Groups are welcome to submit information about upcoming community events in Langley. Click here. Publication is at the discretion of the newspaper, and host groups are responsible for keeping their information up to date.

.

contacts

community calendar