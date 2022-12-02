CHRISTMAS FUN: Look at all the holiday events around Langley

Christmas fun is a listing of holiday events in Langley published during the Christmas season.

Send details about Langley events and activities related to the holiday season to datebook@langleyadvancetimes.com. (Black Press Media files)

Contact event organizers with any questions, including costs, age limits, and COVID precautions for in-person events.

.

Seventh annual Toy Drive: Infinite Expansion Foundation is hosting a toy drive to benefit the Ishtar Women’s Resource Society. Make a donation of new clothes, gift cards, and non-perishables until Dec. 12. Info: 604-446-2444 or infiniteexpansionfoundation.ca.

.

Book Drive: Bring in a new or gently used children’s book to participating Starbucks Nov. 25 to Dec. 11 and receive a free child’s hot chocolate. Books support the Langley Literacy Network, Literacy Matters Abbotsford, Mission Literacy in Motion and the Chilliwack Learning Society. Participating: Clayton, Jericho, Brookswood, Valley, Willowbrook, 208th and Fraser, 216th and Fraser, 264th and Fraser, and Fraser Station.

.

Tree lighting and decorating party: Aldergrove Business Association organized tree lighting in Aldergrove plaza, 272nd Street and Fraser Highway. Stop by from 4 to 5 p.m. for festivities. Bring a bow to decorate the fence around the tree and a non-perishable food donation for the Food Bank.

.

Toy Drive: Local residents organized a toy drive from 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 3 at Topham Elementary, 21555 91st Ave. Accepting donations of new, unwrapped gifts suitable for children from birth up to 18. Donations going to the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau which provides toys to bureaus around the region, including Langley’s.

.

Holiday Magic: Fort Langley holiday events kick off at 11 a.m. on Dec. 3 with children’s performer Penny Pom Pom in the Fort Langley Community Hall. Tree lighting by Santa starts at 5 p.m. Santa arrives by canoe and leads a procession up to the hall for the lighting and entertainment. Free events but reserve a spot to see Penny at info@fortlangleycommunityhall.com.

.

Magic of Christmas Festival: Langley City hosting free public festival noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Timms Community Centre, 20399 Douglas Cres. In lieu of Christmas parade, community event has crafts for kids and adults, a letter to Santa booth, live ice carving and snow sculptures, a beer garden, food trucks, visits with Santa, live entertainment, Langley Arts Council artisan market, Downtown Langley Business Association draw for $500 in Downtown Dollars, a holidays lights scavenger hunt, and more. Info. langleycity.ca.

.

First Christmas Experience: CLA church hosting interactive family-oriented event 6 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 2, 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11. Free admission outdoor event that tells the tale of the first Christmas. Warm drinks and treats available. RSVP: clachurch.com.

.

Alpacas and Artisans Holiday Market: Kensington Prairie Farm, 1736 248th St., hosts an array of vendors 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4. Also enjoy hourly alpaca information sessions, food and beverage trucks, draws, and more. Santa visits 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and live music is 2 to 5 p.m. Admission: $7.50 per day or $14 for a weekend pass. Children five and younger admitted free. Ticket fee waived for those who bring a non-perishable food bank donation. Info: kensingtonprairie.ca.

.

Holly Luncheon, Bake Sale and Bazaar: United Churches of Langley has its traditional Christmas event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Murrayville site, 21562 Old Yale Rd., on Dec. 3, when there will be home baking, preserves, artisan crafts, jewelry, poinsettias, new to you, Christian books, and a $10 luncheon. Info: unitedchurchesoflangley.ca.

.

Christmas Market: Glenwood Elementary, 20785 24th Ave., has a holiday fair with more than 40 vendors, a food truck, activities for kids, prizes, giveaways, a concession, and photos with Santa and the elves for people and pets. Admission by donation. Event is Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

.

Christmas Craft Sale: Brookswood Seniors Centre sale is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 3 at 19899 36th Ave.

.

Christmas Craft Fair: Public invited to stop by Peterson Road Elementary, 23422 47th Ave., between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Dec. 3 for unique and local handmade items as well as lunch, treats, activities for kids, raffles, prizes, and more.

.

114th Annual Christmas Bazaar: St. George Anglican Church, 9160 Church St., hosts an event with a hot soup lunch, bake table, Christmas greenery, crafts, raffles, kids make and take crafts, and more from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Proceeds support various causes.

.

Craft sale: More than two dozen new and unique vendors gather for a sale at the Fernridge Hall, 200th Street and 24th Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4.

.

Photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus: People and pets can get photos with the Christmas couple between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Dec. 3 and 4 at Arts Nursery, 8490 192nd St. Drop-in format. In support of the Lower Mainland Humane Society and the Dhana Metta Rescue Society.

.

Winter Market: Kwantlen First Nation community craft fair is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays – Dec. 4 and Dec. 10 at the cultural centre on McMillan Island, 23907 Gabriel Lane.

.

Tunes for Tots: Free concert for children up to age five and parents/caregivers is 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 in the Rose Gellert Hall at the Langley Community Music School, 4899 207th St. Free admission. Concert will feature seasonal favourites.

.

Winter Wonderland: Inclusion Langley Society invites the public to visit noon to 6 p.m. on Dec. 8. Free admission but public asked to bring a new unwrapped toy, gift card, or gift suitable for a teen. All donations go to the Langley Christmas Bureau. Enjoy refreshments, lights and inflatables, and greetings from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Drive-thru format at 23535 44th Ave. Info: 604-534-8611.

.

Make a Holiday Button: Everyone can visit the Aldergrove Library for button making 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. Pick a holiday design or colour one and staff will make it into a button to take home. Info: fvrl.bc.ca.

.

Light Up Parade: Aldergrove Christmas parade and family fest is 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Public can enjoy entertainment, refreshments, selfies with Santa (4:30 to 5:30 p.m.) the parade at 6 p.m. Businesses and community groups invited to sign up to be in the parade: aldergrovefair.ca or info@aldergrovefair.ca.

.

Themes of Christmas: Langley Ukulele Ensemble concert starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 in the Chief Sepass Theatre, 9096 Trattle St. Tickets at eventbrite.ca (event 444690279597).

.

Musica Intima: vocal ensemble concert called Winter Patterns is at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 in the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church. Tickets: $10 to $40, available at musicaintima.org.

.

Christmas Memories: Opus One Women’s Choir concert starts at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the George Preston Recreation Centre, 20699 42nd Ave. Tickets: $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, and free for those younger than 18. Available from members or at the door. Info: Facebook Opus One Women’s Choir.

.

African Artisan Market: Tegemeza Support Society market is at 19814 34A Ave. from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 10, offering handmade African Christmas, gift and home decor items. Proceeds go to supporting and providing education and training to disadvantaged children and families in Kenya. Info: www.tegemeza.org.

.

Christmas Concert: Vancouver Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet performs an evening of Christmas music and carols in a concert at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12 in the Langley Canadian Reformed Church, 21804 52nd Ave. Tickets: $20 for adults and children admitted free. Info:

.

Animal sponsorships: Critter Care Wildlife Society, a local rehabilitation shelter, offers sponsorship of the animals in care for $25 until Dec. 15. Shelter relies solely on donations. Info: www.crittercarewildlife.org.

.

Christmas Tales: Christmas pageant at Bez Arts Hub, 20230 64th Ave., is from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 20 and 21. Doors and concession open at 7 p.m. Comedy, music, commentary and more mix in the tale by storyteller Justyn Rees and Ross Rosen. Tickets: $35 general admission, $55 generous ticket (supports others), $15 low or limited income. Streaming option available. Info: bezartshub.com.

.

Christmas social: Langley Seniors in Action is turning their December hub meeting into a social on Dec. 21. Stop by at 10 a.m. for coffee, treats and entertainment at the Langley Senior Resources Society, 20605 51B Ave. Info: langleyseniorsinaction.ca.

.

Groups are welcome to submit information about upcoming community events in Langley. Click here. Publication is at the discretion of the newspaper, and host groups are responsible for keeping their information up to date.

.

contacts

community calendar