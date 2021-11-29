Christmas fundraiser lights up Gloucester Estates

Pacific Bolt is located at 5250 272nd St., in Gloucester Estates industrial park, and has a charity-driven holiday light display up. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

By Jim McGregor/Special to Langley Advance Times

Winding your way through the commercial warehouse district of Gloucester Estates, people don’t expect to be greeted by a brilliant Christmas light display.

But there it is, glowing out from Pacific Bolt, located at 5250 272nd St.

Trevor Borland is the company manager and says the light display has grown during the last two years.

“We started with a few strings of lights and some inflatables. But this year, after COVID, we decided to expand our display, brighten up everyone’s spirit,” he shared.

The busy manufacturing company decided to “do something to make a difference in the community this year,” Borland explained.

RELATED – INTERACTIVE MAP: Langley is lighting up for the holidays

“We have been very happy with our move [from New Westminster] to Langley and knew it was time to give back to the community.”

“We had great support from the business development people at the Township of Langley when we re-located here, so we went to them with our idea of a Christmas light fundraiser and they gave us some suggestions… we chose to support the new Meals on Wheels initiative that will be part of the Aldergrove Hub project.”

They’re inviting the public to come view their display and make a donation to the Hub.

There are currently more than 15,000 lights, large inflatables and many lighted animals peeking through the hedges and landscaping.

“We had some professional lighting people help us with design and initial light installation, but then we took over.” Borland said.

RELATED: Langley’s Christmas in Williams Park lights display will be a drive-through event again

Assigning some of his staff to ‘light duties,’ they have put in more than 200 hours but they’re not finished yet.

“We hope to keep adding as we come up with new ideas. We are currently building a huge Santa mailbox, so kids can send their letters to Santa. And the box also doubles as a case for a projector so we can display Christmas scenes on the side of the building. The movie scenes and the Christmas music playing will create a great atmosphere for the public. We hope our display will become an attraction that will bring families out and make donations.”

Borland said the display has been well received by his neighbours.

“Being that we are in an area where everything is shut down during the evening hours, we don’t have to worry about complaints about light or noise or traffic. We hope other businesses in the area take up the challenge and maybe come on board with displays of their own.”

Pacific Bolt is the largest manufacturer of industrial bolts and fasteners in Western Canada and has produced products used in many of the province’s large infrastructure projects.

Borland is happy with the move to Langley.

“Our company has been in business for 100 years and we have supplied our products for such projects as the new Amazon building, projects at Canada Place, and right now we are producing bolts and fasteners for the expected Bailey bridges to be placed on B.C. roads. We received so much support when we moved to Langley four years ago, we knew it was time to give back.”

The Pacific Bolt holiday lights display will be added to the list on the Christmas light tour and people can make donations to the Hub charity on the Pacific Bolt website, the Langley Meals on Wheels website, or stop by, mail a letter to Santa and enjoy the display between 4:30 and 11:30 p.m. daily.

The Hub is a partnership that includes Langley Meals on Wheels, Sources BC, Langley Township, Langley School District, and Fraser Health Authority. Meals on Wheels has been delivering food to those in need in the Langley’s for the past 42 years. Currently meals on wheels has more than volunteers deliver about 150 meals to the doors daily.

.

ChristmasLangley