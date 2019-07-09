Christmas is coming to Langley early this year

A Christmas in July fundraiser is being held on Sunday, July 14 to raise money for hungry kids

(Left to right) Susan Cairns, executive director of Langley School District Foundation; Kim; Rosemary Wallace, president Langley School District Foundation; Lynda McLean (Mrs. Claus); Linda Jensen, foundation director; Santa Claus; Frank Bucholtz; Grace Stewart, foundation director; and Don McLean. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

By Miranda Fatur/Special to the Langley Advance Times

The hot summer sun isn’t enough to stop Santa Claus from coming to town. The man in red will be making an appearance at Oak & Thorne on Sunday, July 14 to raise money for kids who would otherwise go hungry.

Langley’s Don McLean is hosting a Christmas in July fundraiser with proceeds going to the Langley School District Foundation’s Food for Thought Campaign. McLean hosted a similar event last December that raised more the $2,500 and the success inspired him to continue with more fundraisers.

“About three years ago, I read in The Times about three thousand kids go to school without lunch or breakfast,” explained McLean.

“When I tell individuals or groups, they look at me with an astounded look. The problem is most of them do not know. The paper does not cover it on a regular basis, so the public is not aware.”

Christmas in July is an event for all ages. It features visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a 50/50 draw, a balloon pop, silent auction, and live music by Cambree Lovesey. On the menu is a burger and beverage for $20. Ten dollars of the burger cost goes directly towards the kids in need, and the other ten covers the restaurant’s cost.

“There’s some really great people involved,” added McLean.

McLean is anticipating a good turnout — and said he already has another event pencilled in the calendar for December pending positive response.

The recent fundraisers are not the first time McLean has been a positive influence on the community. He previously volunteered with the Surrey Food Bank for many years.

“I have a great interest in feeding people — particularly worried about feeding kids, so I had to do something here. That’s my interest and I regret holding off on the years that I didn’t.”

McLean is also the founder of Club Chemo, a group that focuses on cancer prevention. McLean explained it’s not a fundraising group. It’s goal is to support those going through cancer.

80-year-old McLean knows first-hand what a cancer journey is like, as he battled his own colon and prostate cancer.

Christmas in July takes place at Oak & Thorne on Sunday, July 14 from 3 to 6 p.m.

For more information, or to make a donation contact Don McLean by email: clubchemo@shaw.ca.