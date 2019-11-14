Christmas markets galore around Aldergrove this weekend

The holiday season has begun early in Aldergrove and its surrounding areas. The weekend of Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 16 and Nov. 17, there are several pop-up craft fairs and Christmas markets to spark residents’ holiday spirit.

For all of them, with the exception of the West Coast Christmas Show and Artisan Marketplace, admission is free/by donation.

Events strictly in Aldergrove are marked as such.

ALL WEEKEND

West Coast Christmas Show and Artisan Marketplace – Friday, Nov. 15 to Sunday, Nov. 17 at the TRADEX. From 2 to 9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Discover new gift ideas, original art, crafts, woodwork, ceramics, and much more. For more information visit westcoastchristmasshow.com.

Mann Farms’ fifth annual Christmas market – From Saturday, Nov. 16 until Sunday, Nov. 24 at 790 McKenzie Rd. in Abbotsford. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. visit the farm and join in on a festive shopping experience including local vendors, activities, cooking demonstrations, gift wrapping stations, mulled wine, and a visit from the Grinch.

SATURDAY

Mt. Lehman Christmas craft fair – Saturday, Nov. 16 at 6418 Mt. Lehman Rd. From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Start the Christmas season out with some great shopping from a variety of local crafters and vendors. Lunch, coffee, tea, and treats will also be available.

Aldergrove – Parkside’s 11th annual holiday craft fair – Saturday, Nov. 16 at Parkside Centennial Elementary School (3300 270th St.). From 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Includes a variety of vendors, crafters, and student crafters. There will be a concession, silent auction and Scholastic book fair. Those seeking further information can email marcylbuchanan@gmail.com.

Langley Seniors Resource Society holiday craft show – Saturday, Nov. 16 at 20605 51B Ave. in Langley. From 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. find more than 50 vendors with stocking stuffers, crafts, silverware, jewelry, and prizes. Perogies will be available for purchase as well. For more information email Sandy Lucas at sandyl@lsrs.ca.

SUNDAY

Aldergrove – Christmas Market at the legion – Sunday, Nov. 17 at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 265 located at 26607 Fraser Hwy. From 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. with vendor wares, door prizes, raffle draws, prizes, and food and refreshments as a fundraiser for the legion’s auxiliary ladies. Admission costs $2. Children under 12 years of age are free to enter.

Fort Langley Christmas market – Sunday, Nov. 17 at the Fort Langley Community Hall, located at 9167 Glover Rd. from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Hosted by Roswen Crafts, and including various wares by holiday crafters and vendors.