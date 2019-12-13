The Critter Care Wildlife Society takes in more than 1,700 animals annually, providing nourishment and medical attention before they are rehabilitated for release back into the wild. (Critter Care Facebook photo)

Christmas shoppers welcome at Langley’s Critter Care wildlife centre

The centre gift shop has items with photos of animals that have been care for at the shelter

Giving a calendar as a gift could keep a critter alive.

The annual Christmas Shopping Spree for the Critter Care Wildlife Society runs daily until Dec. 18 and is a fundraiser for the non-profit organization based on South Langley.

The society relies on public support to be able to do its wildlife rehabilitation work. The facility routinely takes in more than 1,700 wild animals annually. President Maureen Binnie said this year that total will be more than 2,000 animals as it’s been busy.

“We have 26 bear cubs in care as of today [Dec. 11],” she noted.

The society is having to build more bear enclosures to accommodate the babies who are emaciated from lack of food in their habitats. Hunger is preventing them from hibernating.

The Christmas Shopping Spree will allow people to pick up gifts at the same time as helping wild critters survive.

“We just got some beautiful ceramic coasters,” Binnie noted.

There’s also hoodies and other clothing, calendars, water bottles, travel bottles, and cards for Christmas, birthdays and general use.

“Everything is with our animals on it,” she added.

People can visit the gift shop to pick up unique items at 481 216th St. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily until Dec. 18. While there, ask about how to sponsor an animal or go online to find out more about the society.

And people can cue up the gift recipient to accompany them to the Critter Care open house in July. On one weekend during the year, the wildlife sanctuary allows the public to tour through and see its work.

Typically the facility is filled with animals in need of care, offering the public a rare chance to see some of these critters up close.

Previous story
Willowbrook gift wrap centre in Langley all for charity

Just Posted

Christmas shoppers welcome at Langley’s Critter Care wildlife centre

The centre gift shop has items with photos of animals that have been care for at the shelter

WEATHER: Langley weekend weather forecast

A break from wet weather expected

Willowbrook gift wrap centre in Langley all for charity

Proceeds to benefit Heart and Stroke Foundation

Wildlife groups express concern animal-trap-related injuries are on the rise

Langley’s Critter Care Wildlife Society had nine cases in 2017, 15 in 2018, and 21 this year

WHAT’S IN STORE: Langley City getting its sparkle on tonight

From 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 a number of downtown merchants are holding a shopping party

VIDEO: Langley’s newest high school officially opens

A brief ceremony Thursday morning allowed all the players involved in new school to celebrate

B.C. vet talks tips for winter travel with pets

Going to see the vet the day before a trip is never a good idea

B.C. driver has car impounded for speeding to church

The driver, who said he was late to church, was clocked travelling 150 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone

Five years since 15-year-old boy stabbed to death in Surrey park

15-year-old Dario Bartoli died early Dec. 13, 2014 after being attacked in park

Cranbrook man calls for ban after dog caught in leg hold trap

Black Lab loses teeth after biting at trap in pain and panic

Surrey’s new top cop doesn’t believe residents have lost faith in the RCMP

Brian Edwards will take over the reins of Canada’s largest RCMP detachment on Jan. 6

UPDATE: RCMP investigating threats at two Maple Ridge high schools

Written notes found in three bathrooms at one.

B.C. Crown corporation immune from taxation, but may still have to pay GST: court

British Columbia Investment Management Corporation may still be on hook for GPS payments

‘He was good for the West:’ Sadness, surprise in Saskatchewan over Scheer

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and his predecessor, Brad Wall, both thanked Andrew Scheer

Most Read