City firefighters collect donations to support those affected by neuromuscular disorders

Langley City firefighters have returned with their annual boot drive to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy Canada (MDC) – a non-profit providing support and resources to those affected by neuromuscular disorders.

The three-day fundraising campaign started on Friday, Oct. 14 will run until Sunday, Oct. 16. at the Safeway at 208th Street and Fraser Highway. This campaign called ‘fill the boot’ encourages community members to drop their cash donations into a firefighters’ boot.

The group aims to “raise as much as possbile for the cause,” said Ryan Norton, a Langley City firefighter.

“We don’t have a set goal in mind, but we are trying to collect as much as we can,” he said.

As a return gift, the firefighters offered free stickers to kids and those who donated.

In addition, the event created an opportunity for the firefighters to interact with the public and contribute to the cause.

“We heard stories of people who either have myscular dystrophy themselves or know someone who does,” he shared.

About six volunteer firefighters participated on Saturday, Oct. 15 – the second day of the campaign, but more are expected to volunteer tomorrow for the annual campaign.

This first-ever boot drive since the pandemic is seeing participation from many community members, mostly Safeway shoppers.

“So far the response has been great,” Norton commented, noting that more people are expected to donate tomorrow.

Since 1954, Canadian fire fighters have raised close to $100 million for MDC and Canadians affected by neuromuscular disorders. The international campaign supported by IAFF was brought to the City and Township more than 20-years-ago, but had to be cancelled in 2020 due to COVID.

The 2019 campaign by the City firefighters raised about $3,000 for the cause. In Township, the boot drive was held over the Sept. 17 weekend, and more than $30,000 were raised.

Norton concluded by thanking those who donated and encouraging others to visit them on the final day – Sunday, Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Stay tuned with Langley Advance Times as final tallies of what’s collected will be available in a few days.

