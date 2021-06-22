Classic car buffs gather again in Langley

Pat Bolton showed off the engine to his Bel Air, a fully restored creation he recently bought. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times) Classic cars and hot rods were on display in the parking lot of the former Pizza Hut on 200th Street in downtown Langley Friday. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times) Classic cars and hot rods were on display in the parking lot of the former Pizza Hut on 200th Street in downtown Langley Friday. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times) Classic cars and hot rods were on display in the parking lot of the former Pizza Hut on 200th Street in downtown Langley Friday. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times) Classic cars and hot rods were on display in the parking lot of the former Pizza Hut on 200th Street in downtown Langley Friday. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times) Classic cars and hot rods were on display in the parking lot of the former Pizza Hut on 200th Street in downtown Langley Friday. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

With summer and loosened COVID-19 restrictions, impromptu car shows are taking place again in Langley.

The gathering place is the parking lot of the closed Pizza Hut on 200th Street near the Willowbrook Shopping Centre.

With a largely empty parking lot available, classic car and hot rod enthusiasts began showing up in May as the weather warmed up and coronavirus numbers dropped.

“It’s something to get us out of the house,” said Pat Bolton, one of the attendees on Friday, June 18.

Having the informal gatherings feels like getting back to normal again, he said.

Bolton brought a 1955 Bel Air two-door Friday, listing its engine specifications and noting that everything from the frame in had been restored.

He just bought the car a few months ago, he said. Bolton has restored and rebuilt plenty of his own cars, but said that after 60 years, he thought it was time to take it a little easier.

“I bought one that’s already done,” he said.

Cars on display included a host of 1940s, ’50s, and ’60s models, as well as some hot rods and customized cars.

The gatherings have been growing, and with warm weather Friday, had their largest turnout so far.

Under Step 2 of the B.C. Restart Plan, outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people are again allowed, and the couple of dozen people at the car shows still try to keep their distance, Bolton said.

It’s a far cry from the informal car shows that sprang up last spring in the parking lot of the Langley Mall. Those gatherings attracted so many people, when restrictions were tighter, that the RCMP shut them down.

