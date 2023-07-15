Classic cars filled Aldergrove school parking lot at annual fair

Aldergrove Fair Show n’ Shine car show saw a variety of vehicles including military, imports, race cars, and motorcycles on Friday, July 14. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) Florian, 6, sat in one of the military vehicles on display at the Aldy Show n’ Shine car show on Friday, July 14. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) Martin Ross brought his refurbished 1960s Britain police patrol car to the annual Aldy Show n’ Shine car show on Friday, July 14. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) Deanna Hunter’s first car was a 1977 Honda Civic. She purchased another one 10 years ago and now brings it to the annual Aldy Show n’ Shine car show. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) Kale Woodske races at the Agassiz speedway in his 1963 Ford Falcon. He brought it to the annual Aldy Show n’ Shine car show on Friday, July 14. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) Aldergrove Fair Show n’ Shine car show saw a variety of vehicles including military, imports, race cars, and motorcycles on Friday, July 14. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

Deanna Hunter’s first car was a 1977 Honda Civic that she bought when she was 15.

“I learned to do mechanic work, body work, and all that. I had to sell it [when] it rusted apart though,” said Hunter, a lifelong Aldergrove resident.

About 10 years ago, she saw a listing in Kelowna for another civic just like her first car and Hunter jumped on the opportunity.

“I said ‘don’t sell it’ and I brought a trailer, and I’ve been living out my teenage years.”

From the tire rims to the yellow paint, everything on her vintage vehicle is original.

This was the second year Hunter brought her 1977 Honda Civic to the Aldy Show n’ Shine car show at the Aldergrove Fair, but she has attended every year since it started.

“I enjoy meeting other people that have similar interests. I love hearing about everybody’s nostalgic story,” she said.

This year, like previous years, the show attracted hundreds of classic, custom, and collector cars and even more car fans to the Aldergrove Community Secondary parking lot.

A variety of vehicles including military, imports, race cars, and motorcycles were on display on Friday, July 14 to kick-off the Aldergrove Fair weekend.

Martin Ross brought one of his England police patrol cars from the 1960s for something different.

“I like talking about the car. A lot of people can’t believe it was a police car,” he said.

He said for anybody interested in refurbishing old cars to have some fun.

“It can be expensive and frustrating, but it’s a good hobby and there’s community around it.”

Patty Bennett, director of the car show, said Aldergrove has a lot of car enthusiasts.

“It was established as a great racing hub with the Langley Speedway and the Langley Quarter Midget Association. The speedway is no longer operating, but the area still has talented car builders and many car club members,” she said.

The car show started in 2009.

The Aldergrove Fair takes place Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, July 16 until 4 p.m.

For more details, people can visit aldergrovefair.ca.

READ MORE: Discover old and new traditions at Aldergrove Fair this year

READ ALSO: Hot lineup of local entertainment playing at Aldergrove Fair

AldergroveCar ShowsLangley