Cleaners apply: Langley volunteers being called out

The Township of Langley is hosting its annual Clean Up Day on April 28, and looking for helpers now.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints had a number of members of the congregation participate in a cleanup in their neighbourhood during Clean Up Langley Day 2017. (Special to the Langley Advance)

It’s time to pull on the boots and gloves, gather up family and friends, and pitch in to make the community’s public spaces sparkle and shine.

Langley Township is is hosting its seventh annual Clean Up Langley Day in late April, and needs individuals, businesses, and community groups to get together and tidy up local streets, parks, trails, and creeks.

While the public event is slated for Saturday, April 28, Lovena Morton is also en cou raging classrooms and schools to participate the day before, on Friday, April 27.

“This is an excellent opportunity to make a difference where you live and work, to be out in the fresh air, and get to know your neighbours,” said Morton, the Township’s solid waste coordinator.

“Picking up litter doesn’t have to be a chore: it can be fun when you are surrounded by like-minded people who care about their community and want to keep it safe, clean, and beautiful. We have a lot to be proud of here in the Township of Langley and this is a great opportunity to show our civic pride and take care of the environment.”

Last year, volunteers collected 1,505 kilograms (3,311 pounds) of litter on Clean Up Langley Day.

“We are so impressed by the efforts shown by volunteers year after year,” said Morton.

“It would be wonderful if people would act responsibly and dispose of their garbage and unwanted items properly in the first place, but it is inspiring to see hundreds of community members take part in the annual cleanup and show they will not tolerate litter in our Township.”

Participants can join a neighbourhood cleanup, work on their own, or become a Clean Up Langley captain by hosting an event for others to join.

Events will be held will be held rain or shine throughout the Township from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 28, and participants can choose to work in a specific neighbourhood or park.

All necessary supplies, such as garbage bags, gloves, safety vests, and garbage pickers, will be supplied by the Township to those who register in advance. Cleanups can take anywhere from 30 minutes to a few hours. Litter collected will be picked up by Sierra Waste.

To take part, people can register at tol.ca/cleanup by April 21. For more information, residents can email adopt@tol.ca or call 604-532-7300.

Those who are unable to take part in Clean Up Langley Day or would like to volunteer to keep their community clean throughout the year are encouraged to visit tol.ca/adopt to learn about hosting their own one-time cleanup or pledging to care for a street, park, trail, or creek through the Township’s Adopt-a-Program.