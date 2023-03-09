Rea Klar, who is studying to become a doctor, was the guest speaker at the Rotary Club of Langley Central International Women’s Day luncheon March 8, 2023. (Rotary/Special to Black Press Media)

Climate activist speaks at Rotary luncheon in Langley

Scaled-back International Women’s Day event hosted by Rotary Club of Langley Central

Approximately 70 Rotarians and their guests celebrated International Women’s Day Wednesday by hearing from a local university student making a difference in the world.

Guest speaker Rea Klar is a Trinity Western studying to be a doctor. In 2022 she was selected as an observer for the Christian Climate Observers Program, and travelled to Egypt where she attended the United Nations COP27 a Climate Change Conference.

She gave her perspective on how the future of women and girls is brighter due to the efforts of women’s efforts in the past.

The Rotary Club of Langley Central wanted to mark International Women’s Day, which falls annually on March 8 and held a luncheon at Newlands Golf & Country Club.

This year’s event was smaller than in the past, however plans are underway to mark next year’s International Women’s Day on a larger scale.

Rea Klar is originally from Williams Lake, currently studying at Langley's Trinity Western University (TWU). Klar along with her friend Sarah Demian will represent the Christian Reformed Church of North America at the COP27 climate change conference in Egypt. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
