Talia Yorish, 10, is encouraging Lower Mainland residents to join her in her fundraising efforts for the Alzheimer Society of B.C. She is climbing the Grouse Grind in memory of her grandmother, Mariam, who battled Lewy body dementia before passing away last April. (Contributed photo)

Climb for Alzheimer’s encourages Lower Mainland residents to walk or hike for a cure

North Vancouver 10-year-old taking part in Grouse Grind climb in honour of grandmother

A 10-year-old North Vancouver girl is encouraging Lower Mainland residents to lace up their hiking shoes and raise money for the Alzheimer Society of B.C.

This month, Talia Yorish is set to tackle the 2,830 steps of the Grouse Grind as part of the Climb for Alzheimer’s, aiming to raise money in honour of her grandmother, Mariam, who battled Lewy body dementia before passing away last April.

“Every year the Climb for Alzheimer’s falls on or close to my birthday, so conquering Grouse Mountain is my own present to myself,” Talia said in a news release.

“I want to raise awareness of the challenges and struggles that families affected by dementia have to face and show that these challenges can be conquered too.”

Lewy body dementia is a form of dementia that has symptoms similar to both Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease, and often progresses rapidly.

Talia recalled how it quickly affected Mariam’s memory and ability to do household tasks, and eventually, her ability to eat or go to the bathroom by herself.

“It was hard to see her struggling in her care home,” Talia said.

“But I also had fun times playing balloon volleyball, bingo and singing with her and the other residents. My grandma was the funniest and she always made me laugh. She was always smiling and laughing until she left us and I’m thankful for all those memories.”

Talia has done the Grouse climb twice before – in 2019 she raised $1,800 for the cause – and while participants are welcome to sign up for the fundraiser and tackle the North Vancouver trail themselves, the youngster is also encouraging people to log miles in their own communities, too.

For this year’s event, the Alzheimer Society is encouraging residents in each city to band together to hike a total of 70,000 km – one kilometre for each individual living with dementia in B.C. Money raised through the climb will go towards both research and helping people affected by dementia access the necessary programs and services.

Talia first took on the fundraising challenge in 2018 after seeing how Lewy body dementia was affecting her grandmother.

This year, Talia aims to raise $2,000. The campaign ends Sept. 21.

For more information or to sign up to take part in the Climb for Alzheimer’s, visit www.climbforalzheimers.ca


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alzheimer's Disease

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Langley family gives generously to B.C.’s sick kids

Just Posted

Cyclists applaud bike lanes on new Langley highway crossing

The 216th interchange in Langley is the first to have physically separated bike lanes

Langley makes top 20 list for ‘rattiest’ cities in B.C.

Pest control company Orkin Canada has released the top places for rodent control services

PHOTOS: Cyclist struck by pickup in Brookswood

Individual was taken to hospital

New students get drive-through tour of Trinity Western campus

Langley-based university holds COVID-aware student orientation week

A Langley campaign to help with the financial burden of battling cancer aids a fourth family

COVID-19 likely to put a crimp in fundraising by father and son

B.C. to expand COVID-19 testing, winter hospital bed capacity

Extra influenza vaccine coming to minimize seasonal surge

Climb for Alzheimer’s encourages Lower Mainland residents to walk or hike for a cure

North Vancouver 10-year-old taking part in Grouse Grind climb in honour of grandmother

Pilot unscathed after Cessna crash at forest service road east of Hope

The Cessna Skyhawk crashed Sept. 5 with a single occupant onboard

Abbotsford pro wrestler released from WWE contract

W.J. Mouat grad Sunny Dhinsa done with wrestling promotion after close to six years

B.C. teacher banned from the classroom for life after sexually exploiting student

Teacher pleaded guilty to sex-related charges involving a student

Demonstration fishery on the Fraser River went ahead to showcase bar fishing

‘This is about standing together for our rights to a public fishery,’ said organizer

SPCA responds to claims from accused in Excelsior Hog Farm case

Marcie Moriarty of the BC SPCA states that protestors should not be blaming her organization

B.C.’s post-pandemic economy to recover in 2022, economists say

Central 1 Credit Union analyzes impact of COVID-19

Smoky skies and air quality concerns impact the Lower Mainland for a second day

Exposure is a big concern for people with underlying conditions like lung and heart conditions

Most Read